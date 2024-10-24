Here's why carrots are the superfood you need to include in your diet

Many people today struggle to eat enough vegetables because of busy lifestyles, the convenience of processed foods, and a lack of knowledge about how to prepare vegetables in a tasty manner. Additionally, vegetables contain a substance called cellulose, which is tough to digest. This can make vegetables less appealing to some people. Proper chewing or blending can help break down the cellulose, making vegetables easier to digest. Among these essential vegetables, carrot stands out as one of the most nutrient-dense options with numerous health benefits. Carrots are packed with a variety of essential nutrients. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that offer several benefits for overall health. Carrots are loaded with bioactives, flavonoids, and carotenoids — compounds that help protect cells from damage and promote overall health.

They are an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, and other vital nutrients. Vitamin C helps boost the immune system, while potassium is essential for the proper functioning of the heart, brain, kidneys, and other organs. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fibre feeds the gut’s beneficial bacteria, helps regulate bowel movements and repairs conditions like leaky gut syndrome.

Including carrots in your daily diet can help improve various aspects of your health. Let’s look at a few:

BP: Carrots are rich in potassium and nitrates, which play a key role in regulating blood pressure. Potassium helps relax blood vessel walls and balance out the effects of sodium, reducing high blood pressure. Similarly, nitrates help relax blood vessels to reduce the BP further.

Eye health: Carrots promote good eyesight because of their high carotenoids content, which convert into vitamin A in the body. This vitamin is vital for eye health and helps reduce the risk of conditions like macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.

Healthy skin: The antioxidants, vitamins, and bioactives found in carrots combat free radicals that cause skin damage. Vitamin C in carrots promotes collagen production and keeps the skin firm and youthful.

Liver cleanser: Carrots have a significant impact on liver health. They can help improve liver enzymes, reduce inflammation, and support recovery from conditions such as jaundice, dengue, malaria, and other liver-related damage. The liver is a critical organ for detoxifying the body, and the nutrients in carrots aid in clearing out toxins and reducing the liver’s toxic load.

Protecting against DNA damage: Exposure to pollutants, smoking, and environmental toxins can cause DNA damage. Carrots, with their rich supply of antioxidants, can help protect the body’s cells from such damage. This makes them a valuable food choice for people living in polluted environments or those who smoke.

Supporting cardiovascular health: Carrots support cardiovascular health by helping the body maintain healthy blood pressure levels and providing essential nutrients. The fibre and antioxidants in carrots work together to maintain cholesterol, and a healthy heart.

Diabetes: People with diabetes can benefit from eating carrots due to their high fibre content and low glycemic index, which helps regulating blood sugar levels. Additionally, the potassium and vitamin C found in carrots support overall health and help boost the immune system.