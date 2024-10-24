More than just scrumptious: Benefits of butter tea you must know

Butter tea, also known as po cha or gur gur, is a traditional beverage consumed in the Himalayan regions, especially in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal and parts of India such as in Ladakh. Unlike the usual sweetened teas, butter tea is made from tea leaves, yak butter (or cow butter in some regions), water and salt. This unique combination creates a rich, savoury drink that is highly valued for its ability to nourish and sustain energy in harsh, high-altitude environments. Beyond its cultural significance, butter tea offers several health benefits that make it a staple in these cold, mountainous regions.

One of the primary benefits of butter tea is its high caloric content, which is essential for those living in colder climates. The addition of butter, which is rich in fat, provides a concentrated source of energy that helps the body maintain warmth in freezing temperatures. This is especially important for people living at high altitudes, where the body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature. Drinking butter tea throughout the day helps keep the body fuelled and warm, making it a vital part of daily life in regions like Tibet and Ladakh.