More than just scrumptious: Benefits of butter tea you must know

Butter tea, also known as po cha or gur gur, is a traditional beverage consumed in the Himalayan regions, especially in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal and parts of India such as in Ladakh. Unlike the usual sweetened teas, butter tea is made from tea leaves, yak butter (or cow butter in some regions), water and salt. This unique combination creates a rich, savoury drink that is highly valued for its ability to nourish and sustain energy in harsh, high-altitude environments. Beyond its cultural significance, butter tea offers several health benefits that make it a staple in these cold, mountainous regions.
One of the primary benefits of butter tea is its high caloric content, which is essential for those living in colder climates. The addition of butter, which is rich in fat, provides a concentrated source of energy that helps the body maintain warmth in freezing temperatures. This is especially important for people living at high altitudes, where the body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature. Drinking butter tea throughout the day helps keep the body fuelled and warm, making it a vital part of daily life in regions like Tibet and Ladakh.
In addition to its energy-boosting properties, butter tea is also known for its hydrating and nourishing qualities. The combination of tea and butter creates a drink that helps maintain fluid balance in the body, which is crucial at high altitudes where dehydration can occur quickly. The salt in butter tea also plays a role in retaining hydration and replenishing electrolytes, which can be lost during physical exertion or exposure to dry, cold air. This makes butter tea a practical drink for mountain climbers, trekkers, and those who work outdoors in harsh conditions.
Butter tea also supports digestion and overall gut health. The butter in the tea aids in lubricating the digestive tract, making it easier for the body to process food, especially the heavy, protein-rich diets common in high-altitude regions. The tea leaves, typically of the black tea variety, provide antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and promote overall health. In conclusion, butter tea is more than just a warming drink; it is a source of energy, hydration, and nourishment. Its combination of butter, tea, salt, and water not only fuels the body but also helps maintain hydration and supports digestion, making it a vital beverage for people living in cold, mountainous environments.
