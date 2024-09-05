Celebrate National Nutrition Week with top 5 vitamins for hair health

As we celebrate the importance of nutrition, it’s an ideal time to focus on hair health. Whether you're dealing with thinning hair or simply looking to enhance your mane's fullness and radiance, the right vitamins and supplements can make a significant impact. Join us as we reveal the top 5 essential nutrients for promoting hair growth and achieving a natural, vibrant shine. Discover how you can support your hair’s health from within!
OZiva+ Advanced Hair Growth Actives is a potent, plant-based supplement designed to address hair thinning and loss by nourishing your hair internally. Key ingredients include Chasteberry to balance estrogen, Selenium from mustard seeds for thyroid support, and Bacillus Coagulans for improved nutrient absorption through better gut health. Zinc from guava leaves helps manage DHT levels, reducing hair loss, while SesZenBio from Sesbania Agati enhances hair thickness. Additionally, Iron from curry leaves boosts ferritin levels for stronger hair, and Brahmi aids in managing stress, a common factor in hair loss. These ingredients work together to activate cellular processes at the hair roots, prevent scar tissue, balance hormones, and protect against oxidative stress, resulting in visibly healthier, thicker hair.
Price: INR 1,999. Available online.
Power Gummy Hair & Nail Vitamins offer a delicious way to support hair and nail health. These gummies are formulated with a blend of biotin, folic acid, vitamins A, C, D, and E, along with essential minerals to promote hair and nail strength and growth. Biotin, or vitamin B7, is known for enhancing hair and nail health by strengthening follicles, reducing brittleness, and stimulating keratin production, which is vital for robust hair and nails.
Price: INR 840. Available online.
Enjoy stronger, healthier hair with Kapiva Hair Gummies! Packed with vital vitamins and nutrients, these gummies offer a tasty and convenient method to boost hair growth and scalp health. Infused with biotin, folic acid, and other key components, they help reduce hair fall, increase shine, and fortify your locks. Experience a balanced hair care routine with these delightful gummies that make hair nurturing both enjoyable and effective.
Price: INR 548. Available online.
Discover natural hair care with PLIX - The Plant Fix. This supplement utilizes a blend of potent, plant-based ingredients like biotin, ginseng, and moringa to nourish hair from root to tip. By leveraging the benefits of plant extracts, PLIX promotes stronger, healthier hair while supporting overall scalp health. Embrace a holistic approach to hair care that aligns with your wellness and environmental values.
Price: INR 331. Available online.
GHC Hair, Skin & Nails Gummy is a well-formulated supplement aimed at improving the health and appearance of your hair, skin, and nails. These gummies are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support overall beauty and well-being. Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a key ingredient that strengthens hair follicles, reduces brittleness, and promotes healthy growth by supporting keratin production, a crucial protein for strong hair and nails.
Price: INR 499. Available online.