Five ways of reducing bloating after a heavy meal

Feeling bloated after a big meal is that uncomfortable, stretched feeling in your belly. It’s like your stomach is too full, and you might notice it getting visibly puffed up. It can be a result of eating too much or foods that make you gassy, leaving you feeling uncomfortably stuffed. Here are five ways you can prevent bloating.

Reduce salt intake

You’re probably aware that consuming too much salt can lead to various long-term health issues, such as high blood pressure. In the short term, a meal high in salt can result in water retention, which leads to bloating. To cut down on sodium, try using herbs for flavour instead of saltand limit your intake of processed and packaged foods.

Take a walk

Taking a walk or engaging in light exercise after a meal can help alleviate bloating by promoting digestion and encouraging the movement of gas through the digestive system. Gentle activit stimulates your stomach and intestines, which can aid in breaking down food more efficiently and reduce the feeling of fullness and discomfort associated with bloating.

Gas bursting supplement

Digestive enzymes aid in breaking down food and absorbing nutrients. For instance, a-galactosidase, an anti-gas supplement, helps reduce gas from certain foods. These supplements are typically marketed to prevent belching and flatulence but can also ease bloating. Depending on the brand, they may be taken daily or before meals as advised by a doctor. Other digestive enzymes like amylase, lipase, and protease break down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins and are available both individually and in combination products. Additionally, probiotic supplements can support gut health by regulating beneficial bacteria, which may help lessen bloating.

Avoid fatty foods

High-fat meals can slow down digestion, causing fats to move more slowly through your digestive tract and leading to bloating. This is why you might feel uncomfortably full after a big, rich meal, like a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Not all fats are the same; trans, saturated and unsaturated fats are digested differently. If fried foods with saturated and trans fats tend to cause problems, try opting for healthier unsaturated fats like those in avocados, nuts and seeds. Reducing your intake of fried, processed and refined foods can benefit digestion and overall health.

Know your allergens

Bloating is a common sign of food intolerance or allergy, often caused by excessive gas production or gas getting trapped in the gastrointestinal tract. Gluten-containing grains, such as rye and barley, are frequent culprits. Since reliable tests for specific food intolerances or allergies are lacking, the best approach is to identify them through trial and error. Keeping a food diary can be useful in tracking which foods trigger symptoms like bloating.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)