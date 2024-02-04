Kareena Kapoor radiates strength and grace in morning yoga routine, inspiring a holistic wellness journey

In a delightful blend of grace and discipline, Bollywood sensation Kareena Kapoor showcased her commitment to fitness as she immersed herself in a rejuvenating yoga session. The celebrated actor, known for her versatile roles on the silver screen, took a mindful pause for a yoga backbend, revealing a profound dedication to her well-being.

Renowned celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has sculpted the fitness journeys of stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday, shared a captivating glimpse of Kareena’s yoga routine. The image captured the actress flawlessly executing the Wheel Pose, also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana, under the guidance of Anshuka.

Also read: Taimur's 7th birthday extravaganza was a Messi-themed celebration at Pataudi Palace with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

Anshuka poured appreciation for Kareena’s unwavering commitment, praising her discipline, yoga journey, and seamless transition into each asana. The photograph captured Kareena elevating her body with finesse, her palms and feet grounding firmly as she gracefully curved into the Wheel Pose. Clad in a turquoise blue sports bra paired with black and white high-waisted yoga pants, Kareena radiated strength and tranquillity in her home workout space.

The Wheel Pose, considered a beginner’s backbend, holds therapeutic benefits for modern-day posture challenges. Kareena’s demonstration showcases the meticulous alignment required for this pose, emphasising the opening of the chest, shoulders, and hips. It not only enhances spinal mobility but also fortifies the arms, shoulders, and legs. Beyond the physical benefits, the Wheel Pose is revered for its energising effects, uplifting the practitioner’s mood.

Also read: The symbiosis of yoga and holistic eating for mind-body wellness

In the early morning serenity, Kareena’s dedication to her yoga practice serves as an inspiration, inviting enthusiasts to embrace the holistic essence of mindful movement and well-being.