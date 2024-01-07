Which foods to include in your anti-ageing diet? 

'Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food' — a famous quote attributed to Hippocrates is now the way of life for many of us.



You might have heard stories of people paying millions for medicines to stay and look young, celebrities trying out the controversial 'foreskin facial' treatment, and many more methods tried by hundreds of people to stay young and not age. What if we take Hippocrates' words by heart and make food our medicine for anti-ageing? Is it possible that nutrition is directly or inversely related to the process of anti-ageing?

"Yes, what you eat can really affect ageing because it influences everything, especially your brain and gut. These are important parts that help you stay young. If you eat good food for your brain and gut, all your organs will work their best. This, in turn, affects how you age because when you eat well, your body works well," said Dr. Rohini Somnath Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist.

According to the doctor, we should include seasonal fruits, vegetables and nuts like almonds in our diet. Almonds contain healthy fats and Vitamin E, both of which contribute to maintaining skin health and slowing down the ageing process. "The presence of these beneficial components in almonds makes them an excellent choice for promoting overall well-being and youthful skin. So, when you eat healthy, there's less inflammation in your body. Less inflammation means your body ages more slowly and gracefully."



Which are the foods that would help the process of anti-ageing?

1. Foods rich in antioxidants like dark chocolate, green tea, berries, and fruits.

2. Protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, fish, lentils, and plant-based sources like paneer, tofu, and mushrooms.

3. Nuts like almonds, which are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding but

also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

4. Healthy oils like ghee, olive oil, and coconut oil.



