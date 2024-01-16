Fasting can boost immunity on a restorative level

In our quest for optimal health, exploring unconventional yet scientifically backed methods often reveals hidden treasures. Fasting, a practice dating back centuries, has garnered attention for its potential to not only promote weight loss but also to boost the immune system on a restorative level.

Fasting, in its various forms, involves abstaining from food for a specific duration Intermittent fasting (IF), as a dieting strategy, combines periodic energy restriction and fixed-duration eating windows. Different types of IF that incorporate varied combinations of fasting and eating windows have been proposed; examples include alternate-day fasting (36 h of fasting and 12 h of eating) and time-restricted fasting (16 h of fasting and 8 h of eating)

Research suggests that such fasting patterns can stimulate autophagy—a cellular cleaning process where the body disposes of damaged cells and regenerates healthier ones. This is where the link between fasting and immunity begins to unfold.

Autophagy acts like a cellular recycling system, removing malfunctioning components and cellular debris. By clearing out the old, the body makes way for the new, bolstering its defences against infections and diseases. This process is integral to the immune system, as it ensures that immune cells remain robust and effective.

Studies have shown that fasting can prompt the production of new immune cells through haematopoiesis, the process of blood cell formation. This phenomenon is particularly significant because it rejuvenates the immune system, providing the body with a fresh arsenal of defenders against pathogens. The immune cell pool's renewal is like giving the body a reset button, enhancing its ability to ward off infections.

Also read: Ayurveda's role in enhancing kidney health

Who is most benefited by this habit and how can we create an awareness about this?

Fasting can also improve metabolic health, aid weight loss, and enhance brain function. It promotes cellular repair, reduces inflammation, and may lower the risk of chronic diseases. Fasting can enhance insulin sensitivity, supporting better blood sugar control.

Individuals with auto-immune diseases such as systemic lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease have seen a tremendous improvement in symptoms with the incorporation of intermittent fasting. This process reduces the hyper-inflammatory processes these individuals undergo and allows for more normalised immune function. Fasting also starves the cancer cells and makes them vulnerable to free radical damage.

While the potential benefits of fasting on immunity are intriguing, it's essential to approach this practice with caution. Fasting is not one-size-fits-all, and individual responses can vary. Pregnant and breastfeeding women, children, elderly individuals, those with eating disorders, people with diabetes, heart conditions, kidney problems, and individuals with low body weight should avoid fasting. Consulting with a healthcare professional before embarking on any fasting regimen is crucial, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions.

Also read: Try these fruits and vegetables to boost brain health and reduce post-holiday stress

What is the process of stem cell repair when a person fasts?

During fasting, the body undergoes metabolic shifts that stimulate cellular repair mechanisms. While the precise pathways are still under study, research suggests that fasting can enhance the regenerative potential of stem cells.

This process involves dormant stem cells awakening and getting to work on repair and regeneration. The rejuvenating effects of fasting extend to various tissues and organs, creating an environment conducive to healing. In the intricate dance of the human body, the connection between fasting, immunity, and stem cell repair unveils a promising avenue for health optimisation.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of fasting, it's crucial to strike a balance between the potential benefits and individual health needs. Fasting, when approached mindfully and under appropriate guidance, could indeed hold the key to unlocking the body's innate capacity for restoration and immune enhancement.