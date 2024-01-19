Here's why you should avoid weight-loss programmes that lack scientific backing

In the age of social media, the desire to achieve a certain body image is pervasive. Yet, the dangers associated with rapid weight loss are often underestimated. Those jaw-dropping trans-formations may hide internal struggles, including hair transplants, kidney issues and liver problems. Quickweight loss often involves unhealthy practices, fads, risking muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, stress oninternal organs as well as emotional stress. The allure of quick fixes, promising 5-10 kg loss in two weeks, needs careful scrutiny due to severalreasons because chasing false promises can lead to potential harm. Let’s look at a few points on why it can be dangerous for the body:



Unscientific nature

Quickweight loss plans lack scientificproof, raising doubts about theircredibility. Losing weight rapidlyisn’t scientifically possible andraises scepticism. For instance,extreme diets promising such rap-id results often neglect the body’snatural processes.Scientifically sound approachesconsider the body’s limitations andfocus on sustainable, healthy prac-tices. It’s essential to question pro-grammes lacking scientific backingto avoid potential health risks asso-ciated with unverified claims.



Water and muscle loss

When you go for quick weight loss, you’re often losing water and muscle weight, not fat. Water weight drops because your body retains less water, and muscle loss occurs as your body breaks down muscle tissue for energy. Losing water and muscle can impact your body’s structure and vitality. It might show on the scale, but it’s not a healthy or sustainable way to lose weight.



Bone density reduction

Rapid weight loss raises concerns about long-term skeletal well-being, with the risk of conditions like osteopo- rosis, especially turning worrisome for individuals in their early or late 30s. Bones need a steady and gradu- al approach to adapt to changes in weight. Ignoring this aspect of weight loss may lead to weakened bones, making them more suscepti- ble to fractures and compromising overall skeletal strength over time.



Unsustainability and yo-yoing

Many jump into unsus-tainable plans, creating a cycle oflosing and gaining weight.This yo-yo effect messes with hormones,resulting in stubbor n fat, moodswings and health problems. Whenyou rapidly lose weight and regainit, your body faces stress, making it harder to maintain healthy body weight. It’s like a rollercoaster foryour body, causing more harm than good.



Nutrient deficiency

The most common side effect is rapid weight loss, which gives rise to various nutrition-deficiencies. Fad diets deprive the body of vital nutrients, like B vitamins and calcium, causing fatigue, brittle hair and hormonal imbalances. B vitamins are essential for energy, while calcium suppor ts bone health. When these nutrients are lacking, the body struggles to function optimally, affecting overall well-being.



Metabolism

Our metabolism,like a body engine, burns caloriesfor energy and often extreme dietsor starvation, disrupts the body’s metabolism. Instead of teachingthe metabolism to efficiently burnfat, it confuses it. When the body undergoes extreme measures forquick results, it goes into survival mode, conserving energy. This slowdown in metabolism makes itchallenging to sustain weight lossonce regular eating resumes. The body tends to regain lost weight asit hasn’t learned to efficiently utilise fat for energy.There are many other perils of quick weight loss and adopting abalanced, sustainable approachensures lasting health benefits. Remember, true well-being goesbeyond the numbers on a scale; it embraces a holistic and nourishing lifestyle.

Also read: Realistic ways you can be mindful of sugar in 2024