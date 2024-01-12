Realistic ways you can be mindful of sugar in 2024

Sugar has today become a point of concern owing to health issues. It is often linked to diabetes, inflammation, and weight gain. However, it’s essential to understand that while some sugar intake is acceptable, excessive consumption can lead to health problems. When we consume too much sugar, it disrupts our gut health by feeding harmful bacteria, leading to acidity and inflammation.

This imbalance can affect collagen, the skin’s building block, causing premature ageing, wrinkles and skin issues. Moreover, excessive sugar can spike the brain’s activity, making it hyperactive and affecting focus. So, should we stop eating sweets completely?

Not really, but we have to be more mindful of what we add to our system. And as health aware- ness grows, people are increasingly turning to healthier alternatives like coconut sugar or jaggery, which has more minerals and nutrients in them when compared to white processed sugar. They have a lower glycemic index, causing less impact on blood sugar levels.

Also Read: 5 benefits of jaggery, a superfood that is the healthier alternative to sugar

Moreover, they contain compounds with potential health perks, such as antioxidants and minerals. Our traditional Indian sweets boast healthier ingredients like milk, chhena, seeds, besan, jaggery, sesame seeds, cardamom, spices, pure ghee etc. Historically, jaggery was replaced by sugar, altering the original healthier composition and making it bad for our health.

Now it’s time to go back to our roots and stick to traditional food to keep us healthy. Not just jaggery, but even desi ghee was replaced by hydrogenated oil or dalda in many of these products, which makes them even worse for our health.

Hydrogenated ghee or dalda contains trans fats that are formed during processing. These trans fats raise bad LDL cholesterol, clogging arteries and reducing blood flow to the heart. Over time, they can damage blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Moreover, these fats burden the liver, hindering its ability to function optimally. They contribute to inflammation, compromising overall health, potentially leading to liver problems, cholesterol imbalances, cardiovascular issues etc.

Also Read: Elevate your immune health with these expert tips

Next time when you go to buy a sweet, take a closer look at the ingredients and scrutinise it well. Many commercially made sweets pack in more sugar and salt than needed. It is done deliberately to make the sweets super tasty and addictive. The extra sugar and salt trigger our taste buds, making us crave more of these treats. This vicious cycle of craving and indulgence can lead to overeating as well as addiction.

By checking the ingredients and choosing sweets with less added sugar and salt, we can make healthier choices and avoid falling into the trap of constantly craving these addictive, less healthy sweets. On the other hand, homemade sweets trump commercial ones due to the love poured into their making, absent in mass-produced treats. Crafted at home, they sidestep additives prevalent in store-bought versions. Opting for homemade delights means supporting individuals who prioritise top-notch ingredients, ensuring healthier, more authentic flavours. These homemade treats aren’t just food; they’re a manifestation of care, attention and tradition.

By choosing sweets made with love and care that have quality ingredients, one not only relishes superior taste but also promotes a healthier, more wholesome way of enjoying these delightful treats. The key is to relish food without guilt or greed, emphasising portion control. Sweets themselves aren’t inherently bad; it’s the over-indulgence or guilt-ridden consumption that poses a problem. For a healthier indulgence, opt for sweets of superior quality, made with care and love. It’s about making mindful choices and savouring the sweetness of life with a focus on healthier ingredients and preparation methods.

Also Read: Which foods to include in your anti-ageing diet?