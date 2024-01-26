Five simple tips to keep your gastritis in check

Gastritis, a term indicating inflammation of the stomach, manifests in various forms. Acute gastritis exhibits rapid onset, while chronic gastritis may persist over months or even decades, leading to recurring symptoms. Gastritis may trigger discomfort in stomach, nausea, vomiting, loose motions, hemorrhage, epigastric pain etc. Prolonged gastritis can result in the atrophy of stomach parietal cells, impacting essential functions and contributing to conditions like pernicious anemia. The gastric and duodenal mucosa possess defence mechanisms against digestive acids and pepsin, including mucus secretion, bicarbonate production, normal blood flow, and rapid renewal of damaged epithelial cells. But due to various causes, the mucus gets affected and all of bodily functions can get hindered. Let’s look at a few causes for gastritis:

Helicobacter pylori

A resilient bacterium, plays a major role in chronic inflammation of the gastric mucosa. H. pylori infection is linked to peptic ulcers, gastric cancer, and atrophic gastritis, resulting in achlorhydria (loss of stomach acid) and loss of intrinsic factor.



Chronic use of aspirin

NSAIDs, steroids, alcohol and tobacco, or a combination of these, can compromise mucosal integrity, increasing the risk of acute or chronic gastritis. Eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EGE) is also associated with some gastritis cases. Let’s look at a few management strategies for gastritis:



Probiotics

Probiotics, like Lactobacillus, play a vital role in maintaining gut health by reduc- ing the population of H. pylori. Antibiotics, while necessary for the treatments of H. pylori, can also impact beneficial bacteria. Probiotics act as reinforcements, restoring the balance in the gut, supporting digestion and aiding in the fight against harmful mircrobes like H. pylori. Incorporating probiotics becomes crucial during antibiotic use to promote overall gut well-being.

Nutrient supplements

Gastritis can lead to nutrient deficiency as inflammation in the stomach affects the absorption of essential nutrients. To counter this, it’s crucial to ensure sufficient intake of iron, vitamin A, B12, C, E, folic acid, and zinc by addressing malabsorp- tion through a well-balanced diet or supplements. Monitoring vitamin D3 status is also important.



Cruciferous vegetables

Incorporating cooked cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage in your daily meals is important because these veggies contain sulforaphane, a powerful compound that helps combat H. pylori. Cooking these vegetables enhances the availability of sulforaphane and unlocks their anti-inflammatory benefits.



Garlic

Consuming 1-2 raw crushed garlic cloves in the morning with warm water offers potent antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects against H. pylori. Garlic con- tains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial properties, which targets H. pylori bacteria. Additionally, garlic’s anti-inflammatory nature helps soothe gastric inflammation, while its immune- boosting attributes contribute to overall well-being.

Curcumin supplement

Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. By taking curcumin supplements, you support your body’s ability to combat harmful pathogens, ease inflammation-related issues, and strengthen your immune system. It’s a natural way to promote overall well-being and contribute to a healthier immune response. You can look at adding a turmeric tea (1 tsp turmeric powder, pinch of black pepper and one cup of warm water) or curcumin supplements to your routine to help fight infections, reduce inflammation and enhance immunity when one suffers from gastritis. Understanding and addressing the root causes of gastritis, along with incorporating these dietary and supplementation strategies, can significantly contribute to managing and alleviating symptoms associated with this inflammatory con- dition. In case you have the symptoms, you can start with home rem- edies but always consult with a healthcare professional.

