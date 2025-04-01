Bollywood’s fitness secrets: How Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan and others stay in shape

Bollywood celebrities are not just admired for their on-screen performances but also for their dedication to fitness. The majority of them following varied and creative workout regimens. Here's a glimpse into the fitness routines of 5 stars:
Hrithik Roshan's exercise regimen is characterised by discipline with a combination of cardio training, weight training, and functional training. Hrithik's dedication towards fitness can be seen through his body.
Malaika Arora attributes her toned physique of hers to systematic yoga practice. She is usually seen posting intricately complicated asanas on social media and urging others towards yoga for bodily well-being as a whole.
He is famous for his boundless energy, and Ranveer Singh incorporates high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and weightlifting in his workout routine. His workouts are designed to improve endurance and build lean muscle mass.
Alia Bhatt follows a balanced fitness regimen of Pilates, weight training, and yoga. This balanced approach helps her stay strong, flexible, and mentally refreshed.
Tiger Shroff mixes martial arts, Parkour, and gymnastics in his training, showcasing enormous strength and agility. His high-energy workout is a reflection of his dedication to pushing physical boundaries.
These celebrities are great examples of how differing approaches to fitness can create amazing outcomes, encouraging their fans to try out different workouts that suit their own tastes and objectives.