Chris Hemsworth’s morning routine: The protein-packed diet that fuels Thor’s strength

According to reports and interviews, Chris Hemsworth starts his day with a high-green power shake that is rich in protein and essential nutrients. The shake consists of:

Leafy greens and greens: A mixture of 5-6 various kinds of greens, packed with minerals and vitamins.

Low-glycemic fruits: Like berries, providing natural sweetness and antioxidants.

Nuts and seeds: Healthy fats and supplemental protein sources.

Sea salt: A pinch to help keep electrolytes in balance and support nerve function.

This combination allows for a balanced intake of macronutrients that helps maintain energy and muscle composition.