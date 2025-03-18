Malaika Arora’s morning detox drink for glowing skin: Benefits and recipe

The other is the beautiful but highly effective Ayurvedic remedy that the gorgeous diva carries out every morning. It is just the thing for keeping that magical skin and good health alive in her. A flushing out of toxins, improvement in metabolic activity, and help in digestion construct a solid basis for glowing skin.

Health advantages Malaika Arora’s of detox water

Works with Digestion: Cumin and fenugreek seeds improve gut health and reduce bloating.

Increases Metabolism: Drinking this on an empty stomach kickstarts metabolism, helping with weight management.

Improves Skin Condition: The detoxifying properties of the ingredients will give a glow and keep the skin away from breaking out.

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Fenugreek has blood sugar-stabilizing qualities; hence, this drink is good for diabetics.

Flushing out Toxins: This drink serves as a natural cleaner, removing impurities from the body.

Making Malaika Arora’s Detox Drink