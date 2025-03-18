How Katrina Kaif stays fit: A look at her morning wellness routine and diet

It’s not just in front of the camera that Katrina Kaif is striking; she also has to put in hours and hours of strenuous workouts to keep herself in shape and healthy. Bright skin with toned muscles and an energetic demeanour mark her disciplined set-up.

An important part of Katrina Kaif’s health journey is starting her morning routine, which usually sets the day ahead in the right direction. From mindful hydration to gut-friendly foods and energizing workouts, Katrina has a whole array of well-planned regimens that keep her lean and strong to run her busy schedule. Here’s how the Bollywood star kick-starts her mornings to attain her enviable fitness.

Katrina Kaif’s morning rituals: probiotics and ginger infusion