How Katrina Kaif stays fit: A look at her morning wellness routine and diet

It’s not just in front of the camera that Katrina Kaif is striking; she also has to put in hours and hours of strenuous workouts to keep herself in shape and healthy. Bright skin with toned muscles and an energetic demeanour mark her disciplined set-up.
An important part of Katrina Kaif’s health journey is starting her morning routine, which usually sets the day ahead in the right direction. From mindful hydration to gut-friendly foods and energizing workouts, Katrina has a whole array of well-planned regimens that keep her lean and strong to run her busy schedule. Here’s how the Bollywood star kick-starts her mornings to attain her enviable fitness.
Katrina Kaif’s morning rituals: probiotics and ginger infusion
At the start of her day, Katrina Kaif consumes a liquid probiotic to promote digestive health. Following this, she drinks boiled ginger water, prepared by simmering freshly grated ginger for ten minutes, consuming at least three glasses. Complementing this routine is yoga before breakfast.
Balanced meal Compliance:
Katrina Kaif eats a balanced diet, steering clear of gluten, refined sugars, and dairy. For breakfast, Katrina often consumes poached eggs or eggs Benedict with hollandaise sauce and baked sweet potato fries, sweet potato mash usually accompanying it. Katrina’s lunch often features Norwegian salmon prepared in a Continental style, served with green vegetables or mashed sweet potatoes and lemon caper sauce.
Evening nutrition: Smoothies and light meals
In the evenings, Katrina Kaif likes to have a berry smoothie with blueberries, raspberries, mulberries, almond milk, and avocado along with an oats and protein cookie or a homemade almond cookie with 99 per cent dark chocolate and almond flour sweetened with xylitol. Dinner preferences lean towards red meat, with lamb shepherd’s pie being a favourite, combining lamb with sweet mashed potatoes and a touch of vegan cheese.
Katrina Kaif's consistent approach to health and wellness, integrating probiotics, balanced meals, and regular exercise, plays a pivotal role in her sustained energy levels and glowing appearance.