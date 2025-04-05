Kriti Sanon’s no-equipment workout: How the Bollywood star stays fit without a gym

Kriti Sanon's exercise routine is ideal for those who travel a lot or like to work out at home. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, herself used to extol such routines. "You don't need fancy equipment to be fit. Your body is the best tool," she said in an interview.

Kriti's philosophy reflects a trend in the fitness world—minimalist training. Particularly in the post-pandemic era, home training and equipment-free training have become highly popular due to their convenience and accessibility.