Kriti Sanon’s no-equipment workout: How the Bollywood star stays fit without a gym

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is known not just for her acting chops and fashion sense, but also for her enviable fitness. The actress recently provided her fans with an idea of her equipment-free workout regime, proving that one can remain fit without necessarily needing advanced gym equipment or expensive memberships.
A Comprehensive Approach to Physical Health
Kriti, who keeps posting snippets of her exercise routine on Instagram, had featured bodyweight exercises and functional movements in her latest workout video. From push-ups and squats to mountain climbers and planks, the exercise is as much for a novice as for a pro. "All you need is your body, a mat, and some motivation," the actor captioned her photo.
Fitness coach and writer Luke Coutinho asserts that exercise that does not require equipment can be just as beneficial as conventional weight training if performed regularly. Coutinho explained in an interview, "Bodyweight exercises build strength, improve flexibility, and boost endurance. They're also great for maintaining a strong core."
Kriti Sanon's exercise routine is ideal for those who travel a lot or like to work out at home. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, herself used to extol such routines. "You don't need fancy equipment to be fit. Your body is the best tool," she said in an interview.
Kriti's philosophy reflects a trend in the fitness world—minimalist training. Particularly in the post-pandemic era, home training and equipment-free training have become highly popular due to their convenience and accessibility.
With a National Award to her credit and a hectic list of films in the offing, Kriti's dedication and drive inspire followers not only in the world of cinema but in wellness as well.