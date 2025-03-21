Try Katrina Kaif’s favourite post-workout smoothie for muscle recovery and stamina

Katrina Kaif is not just a Bollywood superstar-she is a fitness icon celebrated for her disciplined workout routines and healthy lifestyle. A stringent believer in feeding her body with the right nutrition, Katrina swears by a post-workout smoothie that helps build lean muscle and replenish energy levels. With superfoods, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this easy-to-make drink is a powerhouse of health benefits. Whether you want to improve muscle recovery or seek a refreshing energy boost, Katrina Kaif's favourite smoothie is an ideal instalment to your workout regimen.
Katrina's go-to smoothie recipe
Katrina Kaif's smoothie combines wholesome ingredients to provide a balanced intake of healthy fats, proteins, and essential nutrients. Here's how to prepare it:
Ingredients:
½ avocado
1 banana
4-5 mint leaves
4-5 spinach leaves
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1 teaspoon coconut oil
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
300 ml water
2 ice cubes
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve chilled.
Nutritional benefits of the indgredients
Avocado: Avacado provides the energy that muscles require to recover after heavy workouts.
Banana: Provide natural carbohydrate sources to replenish energy stores and potassium, preventing muscle cramps.
Mint and spinach: They supply vitamins and antioxidants that help to alleviate inflammation, which supports global health.
Chia Seeds: Muscle repair and satiety are aided by the consumption of chia seeds, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre.
Coconut Oil: Fast energy metabolism from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) enhances workout performance.
Lemon Juice: Vitamin C through lemon juice promotes collagen production and immune support.
Cocoa Powder: Cocoa powder gives a deep flavour along with antioxidants to fight oxidative stress post ferocious workouts