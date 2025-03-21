Try Katrina Kaif’s favourite post-workout smoothie for muscle recovery and stamina

Katrina Kaif's smoothie combines wholesome ingredients to provide a balanced intake of healthy fats, proteins, and essential nutrients. Here's how to prepare it:

Ingredients:

½ avocado

1 banana

4-5 mint leaves

4-5 spinach leaves

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

300 ml water

2 ice cubes

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve chilled.