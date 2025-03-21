Mind and Body

Try Katrina Kaif’s favourite post-workout smoothie for muscle recovery and stamina

Incorporating this smoothie into your post-workout routine can help promote lean muscle development and replenish energy levels effectively
Katrina Kaif is not just a Bollywood superstar-she is a fitness icon celebrated for her disciplined workout routines and healthy lifestyle. A stringent believer in feeding her body with the right nutrition, Katrina swears by a post-workout smoothie that helps build lean muscle and replenish energy levels. With superfoods, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this easy-to-make drink is a powerhouse of health benefits. Whether you want to improve muscle recovery or seek a refreshing energy boost, Katrina Kaif's favourite smoothie is an ideal instalment to your workout regimen.

Katrina's go-to smoothie recipe

Katrina Kaif's smoothie combines wholesome ingredients to provide a balanced intake of healthy fats, proteins, and essential nutrients. Here's how to prepare it:

Ingredients:

  • ½ avocado

  • 1 banana

  • 4-5 mint leaves

  • 4-5 spinach leaves

  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds

  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon cocoa powder

  • 300 ml water

  • 2 ice cubes

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve chilled.

Nutritional benefits of the indgredients

  • Avocado: Avacado provides the energy that muscles require to recover after heavy workouts.

  • Banana: Provide natural carbohydrate sources to replenish energy stores and potassium, preventing muscle cramps.

  • Mint and spinach: They supply vitamins and antioxidants that help to alleviate inflammation, which supports global health.

  • Chia Seeds: Muscle repair and satiety are aided by the consumption of chia seeds, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre.

  • Coconut Oil: Fast energy metabolism from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) enhances workout performance.

  • Lemon Juice: Vitamin C through lemon juice promotes collagen production and immune support.

  • Cocoa Powder: Cocoa powder gives a deep flavour along with antioxidants to fight oxidative stress post ferocious workouts

