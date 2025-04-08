Easy bedtime drink recipes that actually work

Move over chamomile tea, there’s a new wave of dreamy drinks designed to help you sleep better, feel calmer and wake up glowing. From frothy mood milk to buzzy sleepy girl mocktails, these nighttime beverages are becoming a cosy part of self-care routines everywhere.

What’s in them? Think sleep-inducing ingredients like magnesium, tart cherry juice and calming herbs like lavender and ashwagandha. They’re free of caffeeine and sugar-heavy junk, just pure relaxation in a glass!

Here are some popular drinks and how to make them at home:

Moon milk

We know the name sounds like something you’d call cold medicine just to convince your kid they’ll fly to the moon (yes we’re exposing you)

But Moon milk is actually a creamy Ayurvedic drink that calms your nervous system plus it looks like its straight out of Pinterest!