Easy bedtime drink recipes that actually work

Move over chamomile tea, there’s a new wave of dreamy drinks designed to help you sleep better, feel calmer and wake up glowing. From frothy mood milk to buzzy sleepy girl mocktails, these nighttime beverages are becoming a cosy part of self-care routines everywhere.
What’s in them? Think sleep-inducing ingredients like magnesium, tart cherry juice and calming herbs like lavender and ashwagandha. They’re free of caffeeine and sugar-heavy junk, just pure relaxation in a glass!
Here are some popular drinks and how to make them at home:
Moon milk
We know the name sounds like something you’d call cold medicine just to convince your kid they’ll fly to the moon (yes we’re exposing you)
But Moon milk is actually a creamy Ayurvedic drink that calms your nervous system plus it looks like its straight out of Pinterest!
You'll need:
1 cup warm milk (dairy or plant-based)
½ tsp ashwagandha powder
¼ tsp cinnamon
A pinch of nutmeg
1 tsp honey (optional)
How to make:
Warm the milk and whisk in the spices. Add honey for sweetness. Sip warm and snuggle up.
Sleepy girl mocktail
The Internet's favourite sleepy-time drink! I It’s calming, fizzy, fun and sounds too good to be true! Cherry juice is the important ingredient here! It’s rich in melatonin and antioxidants that help relax your body and improve sleep quality.
You’ll need:
1/2 cup tart cherry juice
1 tbsp magnesium powder or a magnesium-based calm supplement
Sparkling water
How to make:
Mix cherry juice and magnesium in a glass. Top with sparkling water. Stir gently and enjoy over ice.
Lavender bedtime latte
This dreamy drink combines warm milk with the soothing essence of lavender to help calm your mind and ease into sleep. Lavender is known for its natural calming properties, it can lower heart rate, reduces anxiety and promote deeper sleep.
You’ll need:
1 cup oat milk
1 tsp dried culinary lavender or lavender syrup
¼ tsp vanilla extract
Honey to taste
How to make:
Heat the milk with lavender, let it steep for 5–7 mins, then strain. Stir in vanilla and honey. Sip while journaling or reading.