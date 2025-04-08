Peach perfect: How this citrus fruit can help your summer skin and boost collagen

Come summers and you must have heard people around you urging you to make use of the peach fruit for keeping your skin and body healthy. What makes peach one of the most sought after fruits when it comes to skincare and health? We decode some of the reasons why peach is beneficial and also give you a surprise DIY hack to keep your skin healthy which peaches and at home.
Here are some of the benefits of peaches that you can take note of before incorporating it into your summer health routine
Peach as a fruit is rich in vitamins, hydration and much more due to which it should definitely become a part of your summer diet. Below we explore in details what makes Peaches such a sought after fruit this season.
Being rich in Vitamin C it aids in the production of collagen, brightens the skin and strengthens skin elasticity. It is also interesting to note that Peaches can help in skin cell regeneration and thus is an important ingredient in many face wash, face creams, face packs etc. Its antioxidant properties help in slowing down skin ageing as it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Natural elements like beta-carotene and polyphenols help in fighting signs of ageing. Peach is a very common ingredient used in age reduction serums. Moreover, they also help in combating the harsh sun rays but are in no way an alternative to sunscreens.
Whenever you are in need of removing the excessive dry skin cells, peach is the go-to product. It helps in exfoliating leaving the skin with a natural pinkish glow. Further, it reacts very well to skin sensitivity and soothes any irritation or redness. Thus peach packs are particularly recommended to anybody with highly sensitive skin. With a high water retention capacity, peach also act as a great hydrant for the skin. It helps in making your skin naturally hydrated and plump and also brings out the natural glow.
Want to know how to make a quick DIY Peach Face Pack for yourself?
Making a peach face pack is an easy task. All you need is one ripe peach which needs to be peeled and pitted. A tablespoon of plain Yogurt which helps the skin to retain moisture and the probiotics in the Yogurt helps in keeping the skin healthy. You may also add in a teaspoon of honey for added hydration, in case your skin is very dry. Further, there’s an option of adding a few drops of lemon juice which aids in skin brightening. All you have to do is blend the peach into a puree and add the yogurt, honey and lemon juice (optional). Apply this evenly to your skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Also, post every face mask use it is important to use a moisturiser which helps locking skin hydration. Regular use of peach mask at least twice a week helps in hydrating , brightening anf soothing the skin of all irritation and redness.