Peach perfect: How this citrus fruit can help your summer skin and boost collagen

Peach as a fruit is rich in vitamins, hydration and much more due to which it should definitely become a part of your summer diet. Below we explore in details what makes Peaches such a sought after fruit this season.

Being rich in Vitamin C it aids in the production of collagen, brightens the skin and strengthens skin elasticity. It is also interesting to note that Peaches can help in skin cell regeneration and thus is an important ingredient in many face wash, face creams, face packs etc. Its antioxidant properties help in slowing down skin ageing as it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Natural elements like beta-carotene and polyphenols help in fighting signs of ageing. Peach is a very common ingredient used in age reduction serums. Moreover, they also help in combating the harsh sun rays but are in no way an alternative to sunscreens.

Whenever you are in need of removing the excessive dry skin cells, peach is the go-to product. It helps in exfoliating leaving the skin with a natural pinkish glow. Further, it reacts very well to skin sensitivity and soothes any irritation or redness. Thus peach packs are particularly recommended to anybody with highly sensitive skin. With a high water retention capacity, peach also act as a great hydrant for the skin. It helps in making your skin naturally hydrated and plump and also brings out the natural glow.