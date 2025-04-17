Summer moisturising tips for 30+ skin: Why it’s more essential than ever

Once you hit your 30s, your skin starts to lose its natural ability to hold onto moisture. When you add heat, humidity, and sun exposure into the mix, your skin barrier becomes even more susceptible. Moisturisers play a crucial role in restoring the outer layer of your skin (the stratum corneum), which protects against pollutants, irritation, and dehydration—all of which can speed up the aging process.

During the summer, opt for lightweight, water-based, non-comedogenic moisturisers that hydrate without blocking your pores. If you’re in your 30s or 40s, look for products that include antioxidants or hyaluronic acid to help fight off early signs of ageing. A day cream with at least SPF 30 is essential—it shields your skin from sun damage and helps prevent fine lines and pigmentation.