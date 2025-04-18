Four ways carom-ginger-lemon tea can boost your metabolism

Tea with carom seeds (ajwain), ginger and lemon is a strong concoction that could potentially provide numerous benefits to help increase your metabolism.

Here are four ways in which carom-ginger-lemon tea might be able to help:

Activates digestion: Carom seeds and ginger stimulate digestive enzymes. Improved digestion means proper breakdown and absorption of nutrients, which is essential for good metabolism. Carom can stimulate gastric juice secretion and ginger can help with the emptying of stomach.

Thermogenic characteristics: Ginger also has thermogenic characteristics, such that it tends to raise the temperature of your body and subsequently burn more calories. Carom seeds are likewise said to be thermogenic and can contribute towards burning calories faster.

Aids fat metabolism: Lemon and carom seeds can both help with fat metabolism. Lemon is believed to facilitate fat oxidation, while carom seeds can enhance fat digestion. Faster metabolism can result in more effective burning of fat.

May help manage blood sugar: Ginger can aid in increasing sensitivity to insulin, which is significant in maintaining balanced blood sugar. Balanced blood sugars can avoid dips in energy as well as contribute to a smooth metabolism.

It should be remembered that although this tea can provide metabolic benefits, it is most beneficial when supplemented with a proper diet and regular exercise for overall health and weight control.