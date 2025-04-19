4 things you can do to sweat-proof your makeup

If you are one of the fortunate (read: cursed) ones to live in humid cities, then you already know that stepping out in summer feels like walking into a sauna. And if you’re wearing makeup, the horror escalates. One minute your contour is on point, the next—your eyeliner is halfway down your cheek and your foundation has vanished like your will to go out. But don’t sweat it (literally). Here's a handy guide to help your glam game survive the sweaty season.
Start with a clean, well-hydrated face, but ditch the thick, greasy creams. In humid weather, your best bet is a lightweight, gel-based moisturizer that won’t clog pores or melt away. Follow the CSMS (Cleanser, Serum, Moisturiser, Sunscreen) routine using ingredients like Vitamin C or niacinamide to keep oil and sweat in check. Don’t skip a mattifying primer but apply it mainly to your T-zone for added grip. Use a matte finish, gel-based sunscreen for extra shine control. Most importantly, let each layer absorb fully before applying makeup. Rushing through skincare is one of the top reasons makeup ends up sliding off.
When your face starts to feel oily or sweaty, your first instinct might be to reach for more powder, but hold on! Constantly layering powder can cause your makeup to look heavy, patchy, and cakey, especially in humid weather. It clings to sweat and oil, creating a chalky texture that is sure to settle into fine lines and pores. Instead, use blotting sheets or even a clean tissue to gently dab away excess shine without disturbing your base. Once the oil is absorbed, you can apply a small amount of translucent powder if needed—just enough to refresh, without cakeing up.
When it comes to sweat-proof makeup, your eyes and lips deserve extra attention. Always opt for waterproof eyeliner and mascara to avoid smudging or raccoon eyes in the heat. Before applying eyeshadow, use an eye primer to lock it in place and prevent creasing or fading. For lips, skip the gloss since it’s more likely to bleed or melt. Instead, choose transfer-proof matte or semi-matte lipsticks that stay put for hours. For a lightweight, natural feel, go for lip stains or tinted balms. These melt-proof alternatives will keep your features defined, even in the most humid weather.
To make your makeup last through sweat and humidity, setting it properly is non-negotiable. Start by using a translucent setting powder to lightly dust over your T-zone or any area prone to oiliness as this helps absorb excess shine and locks your base in place. For longer events, consider baking under your eyes and around the smile lines by letting the setting powder sit for a few minutes before dusting it off. This prevents creasing and movement of products while you’re out. Finally, invest in a good mattifying setting spray and seal the deal with it to hold everything together and give you that fresh, just-applied look all day long.
Humidity can mess with your mood and your makeup. But with the right products and a few smart tweaks, you can go from sticky to stunning in minutes. Whether you’re headed to college, work, or a rooftop party, you deserve to look as fresh as you feel (or at least fake it till the sun sets).
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)