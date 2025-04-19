4 things you can do to sweat-proof your makeup

To make your makeup last through sweat and humidity, setting it properly is non-negotiable. Start by using a translucent setting powder to lightly dust over your T-zone or any area prone to oiliness as this helps absorb excess shine and locks your base in place. For longer events, consider baking under your eyes and around the smile lines by letting the setting powder sit for a few minutes before dusting it off. This prevents creasing and movement of products while you’re out. Finally, invest in a good mattifying setting spray and seal the deal with it to hold everything together and give you that fresh, just-applied look all day long.