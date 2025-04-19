World Liver Day 2025: How to keep your liver happy and healthy

Let’s be honest: when did you last think about your liver?

Exactly.

This overachieving, underappreciated organ works 24/7 to detox your body, digest your food, balance your hormones and save you from your own questionable lifestyle choices. And what thanks foes it get? Coffee, sodas and crash diets. Rude. On this World Liver Day, let’s flip the script. Your liver deserves some major love and no you don’t have to live off green juice to keep it smiling. Here’s how to treat your liver like the VIP it truly is: