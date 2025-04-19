World Liver Day 2025: How to keep your liver happy and healthy

Let’s be honest: when did you last think about your liver?
Exactly.
This overachieving, underappreciated organ works 24/7 to detox your body, digest your food, balance your hormones and save you from your own questionable lifestyle choices. And what thanks foes it get? Coffee, sodas and crash diets. Rude. On this World Liver Day, let’s flip the script. Your liver deserves some major love and no you don’t have to live off green juice to keep it smiling. Here’s how to treat your liver like the VIP it truly is:
Hydrate like you mean it
Water = the liver’s love langauge. It helps flush out toxins, supports metabolism and keeps your system squeaky clean. So the next time you reach for that third cup of coffee, maybe grab a tall glass of H2O too. Bonus points for lemon water (fancy!)
Befriend the greens (Yes, even Broccoli)
Leafy greens, beets, turmeric, garlic, all those earth superfoods! They’re basically liver spa treatments in disguise. Toss them in a smoothie, stir fry them, roast them, just eat them!
Rethink the weekend binge
A glass of wine? Fine. A bottle of wine very Friday night? Your liver just sent an SOS. You don’t have to cut the alcohol out cold-turkey, but moderation is key. Maybe swap a few drinks for mocktails, your liver likes to feel included in the party too.
Move that body
Whether it’s dancing in our room, doing yoga or finally going on that post-lunch walk, physical activity helps reduce liver fat and keeps the system running smoothly. Your liver loves it when you shake things up, literally.
Don’t pop pills like candy
Painkillers, supplments. Mystery detox teas, your liver processes everything. So before you load up on random remedies, make sure they’re necessary. When in dount, less is more!
Chill out, seriously!
Stress doesn’t just mess with your mind, it can throw your liver off balance too. Meditate, nap, scream into a pillow, whatever helps you stay chill. A calm you = a calm liver.