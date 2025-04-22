What to eat and avoid for better sleep during heat waves

As temperatures rise across India, many people are struggling to get a good night's sleep. While keeping your room cool and using breathable bedsheets can help, what you eat before bedtime can also play a big role. Various nutritionists suggest that certain foods can either enhance or hinder your sleep, especially during those sweltering heat waves.
Experts recommend steering clear of rich, greasy, or spicy meals in the evening, as they can elevate your body temperature and slow down digestion, both of which can disrupt your sleep. Eating oily or spicy foods close to bedtime can lead to acidity or bloating, which tends to be worse in summer. Surprisingly, even cold sugary treats like ice cream aren’t the best choice. The sugar rush can throw off your sleep cycle, even if it feels comforting at first.
Instead, go for lighter dinners filled with hydrating foods. Think meals that include curd, cucumbers, watermelon, bottle gourd (lauki), or a refreshing glass of buttermilk. Bananas and kiwis are also great options since they contain magnesium and serotonin precursors, which are known to aid in better sleep.
Try to limit your intake of tea, coffee, or cola after 6 PM, and make sure to drink enough water throughout the day. Just be careful not to gulp down large amounts of water right before bed — it can lead to those annoying mid-sleep bathroom trips, interrupting your sleep cycle. When it comes to heatwaves, good sleep hygiene starts in the kitchen.
Making small, mindful changes to your evening meals can go a long way in improving sleep quality, even during sweltering nights when comfort feels hard to come by.