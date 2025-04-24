Six black fruits that are full of nutrients

These juicy berries are loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and fibre. They are also rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which contribute to their dark color and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Especially the darker varieties, black grapes are a good source of vitamins C and K, potassium and powerful antioxidants like resveratrol. These antioxidants may help protect against heart disease, cancer and other chronic conditions.
These fruits are rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which may help reduce inflammation and have other protective effects. They also contain vitamin C, iron and potassium.
These sweet and slightly tart fruits offer vitamins A, C, and K as well as fibre and potassium. They also contain antioxidants.
These tart berries are exceptionally high in vitamin C and antioxidants, including anthocyanins. They also provide a good source of fiber and other minerals.
These figs are a good source of fibre, potassium, calcium and vitamins K and C. They also contain antioxidants.