Can coffee really help with migraine?

When coffee might make it worse

While a small amount might help, too much caffeine or drinking it inconsistently can backfire. Regular heavy caffeine intake may actually increase your risk of developing migraines or make them more frequent, especially if your body becomes dependent.

Some studies claim more than 3 cups of coffee per day could increase the likelihood of migraines in those prone to them. And drinking caffeine too late in the day might disrupt sleep, a well-known migraine trigger.

Coffee can be helpful when used occasionally and in small doses (usually under 200mg/day). But it can hurt if you overuse it, rely on it daily, or experience rebound or withdrawal headaches.