Can coffee really help with migraine?

For many migraine sufferers, the relationship between coffee and headaches is confusing. Some swear by a strong cup of coffee to stop a migraine in its tracks, while others find that caffeine only makes things worse. So, can coffee really help with migraines? The answer is—it depends.
Caffeine, the active ingredient in coffee, is a vasoconstrictor, meaning it narrows blood vessels. During a migraine, blood vessels in the brain may widen (dilate), leading to pain. Caffeine can counteract this by narrowing those vessels and potentially easing the pain.
That’s why some over-the-counter migraine medications, like Excedrin, include caffeine as an ingredient. It can also enhance the effectiveness of pain relievers like aspirin or ibuprofen.
Some studies show that caffeine works best when combined with common painkillers like paracetamol (APAP), aspirin (ASA), or ibuprofen (IBU). This combo is especially helpful for treating migraines and tension-type headaches (TTH). Adding caffeine makes these painkillers work better. Most people handle these mixtures well, with only mild and short-lasting side effects.
However, for people who regularly consume caffeine, withdrawing suddenly can trigger a headache. In those cases, a cup of coffee might actually prevent or stop a caffeine withdrawal headache, which can mimic migraine symptoms.
While a small amount might help, too much caffeine or drinking it inconsistently can backfire. Regular heavy caffeine intake may actually increase your risk of developing migraines or make them more frequent, especially if your body becomes dependent.
Some studies claim more than 3 cups of coffee per day could increase the likelihood of migraines in those prone to them. And drinking caffeine too late in the day might disrupt sleep, a well-known migraine trigger.
Coffee can be helpful when used occasionally and in small doses (usually under 200mg/day). But it can hurt if you overuse it, rely on it daily, or experience rebound or withdrawal headaches.
Stick to a consistent daily amount if you’re a regular coffee drinker and try to avoid coffee post 12 pm since it disrupts sleep.
If using coffee as a remedy, limit it to 1–2 times per week to avoid rebound headaches. Track your coffee intake in a journal to understand how caffeine affects you since it’s different for everyone.
In short, coffee can help with migraines, but like any treatment, it needs to be used mindfully. When in doubt, it’s always best to speak with a healthcare provider, especially if you experience migraines frequently.