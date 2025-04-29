Choose heart-friendly food items for a healthy life

2) Walnuts and almonds

Walnuts and almonds are heart heroes in the form of tasty snacks. A small handful of these nuts each day can help lower bad cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and support healthy arteries.

Walnuts are especially rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for heart rhythm and reducing blood pressure. Almonds, on the other hand, are loaded with vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants that protect your heart and improve overall cardiovascular function. Snack smart — your heart will thank you!

3) Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and fenugreek are packed with heart-loving nutrients. They’re rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — especially vitamin K, which helps protect arteries and support proper blood clotting.

They’re also high in dietary nitrates, which have been shown to reduce blood pressure, improve blood flow, and enhance the function of blood vessels. Plus, the fiber in greens helps lower cholesterol levels and supports overall heart health. So, loading up your plate with greens a few times a week is a simple way to keep your heart strong and happy.