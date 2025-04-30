What is oil pulling and can it actually improve your oral health?

It sounds like something out of a wellness influencer’s morning routine — swishing oil in your mouth for 15–20 minutes before breakfast. But oil pulling isn’t just a trendy TikTok hack. Rooted in Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine from India, this simple ritual is believed to promote oral detoxification, fight bacteria, and even whiten teeth. While it’s no substitute for brushing and flossing, some dentists and holistic health experts say oil pulling can be a powerful supplement to your oral care routine. So, what’s behind this slick habit — and should you really be adding it to your morning ritual?
Oil pulling involves swishing a tablespoon of cold-pressed oil — typically coconut, sesame, or sunflower oil — around your mouth for 10–20 minutes and then spitting it out (into the trash, not the sink, to avoid clogging drains). The idea is that the oil ‘pulls’ out toxins, bacteria, and debris from your mouth, helping to purify the oral cavity and improve overall hygiene. The practice dates back over 3,000 years, with mentions in Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita, which prescribed oil gargling (known as ‘Kavala Graha’) for everything from dental decay to dry throat.
While more research is needed for definitive claims, scientific studies and anecdotal evidence suggest oil pulling may offer several oral health benefits:
Reduces harmful bacteria: A 2016 study found that coconut oil pulling significantly reduced levels of Streptococcus mutans, a bacteria responsible for plaque buildup and cavities.
Fights bad breath: By removing odor-causing bacteria, oil pulling can leave your breath fresher.
Improves gum health: Some studies have shown it can reduce inflammation and bleeding in people with gingivitis.
Whitens teeth: While not a bleaching agent, oil pulling may help lift surface stains over time.
Moisturises the mouth: Helpful for people dealing with dry mouth or oral sensitivity.
The key to oil pulling is consistency — ideally, you do it daily before brushing your teeth. Here’s how:
Take 1 tablespoon of oil (cold-pressed coconut is a popular pick due to its antibacterial properties and mild taste).
Swish it around gently — don’t gargle or swallow. Let it move between your teeth like mouthwash.
After 15–20 minutes (start with 5 if you’re new), spit the oil into the trash.
Rinse your mouth with warm water and then brush your teeth as usual.
Oil pulling is best done on an empty stomach — many prefer doing it first thing in the morning.
Dentists remain divided. While oil pulling shouldn’t replace brushing, flossing, or dental check-ups, many agree it’s a safe and potentially beneficial adjunct — especially if you're looking for more natural ways to improve oral health. Oil pulling might not be a silver bullet, but it’s a low-risk, ancient ritual with modern potential. Whether you’re aiming for fresher breath, healthier gums, or just a few extra minutes of mindfulness in your morning, swirling oil in your mouth could be a surprisingly effective — and soothing — addition to your self-care routine.