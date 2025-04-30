What is oil pulling and can it actually improve your oral health?

Oil pulling involves swishing a tablespoon of cold-pressed oil — typically coconut, sesame, or sunflower oil — around your mouth for 10–20 minutes and then spitting it out (into the trash, not the sink, to avoid clogging drains). The idea is that the oil ‘pulls’ out toxins, bacteria, and debris from your mouth, helping to purify the oral cavity and improve overall hygiene. The practice dates back over 3,000 years, with mentions in Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita, which prescribed oil gargling (known as ‘Kavala Graha’) for everything from dental decay to dry throat.

What are the benefits of oil pulling?

While more research is needed for definitive claims, scientific studies and anecdotal evidence suggest oil pulling may offer several oral health benefits: