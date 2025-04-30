What is the switch-on diet and can it really help with weight loss?

Week-by-week breakdown

Week 1: Gut detox & reset

For the first three days, participants consume four protein shakes daily, paired with probiotics and gentle movement like one hour of walking. Small portions of yogurt, tofu, and fibrous vegetables are allowed if hunger strikes. From Day 4, a high-protein, low-carb lunch is added.

Week 2: Intermittent fasting begins

A 24-hour fast is introduced once a week. Meals remain protein-heavy, with low-carb lunches and no-carb dinners. Foods like legumes and black coffee are allowed sparingly. Exercise is limited on fasting days to support muscle recovery.

Week 3: Fat burn mode

Two 24-hour fasts are incorporated into the week. The menu expands slightly to include antioxidant-rich fruits like tomatoes and berries.

Week 4: Final push

Fasting increases to three days per week. Post-exercise meals may include starchy carbs like sweet potatoes — but only in moderation.