Why mangoes are still great for you—even with all those calories

Mangoes are often dubbed the ‘king of fruits’ for more than just their regal flavour. Packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, fibre, and polyphenols, mangoes offer serious bang for your nutritional buck. A single cup of sliced mango provides nearly 70% of your daily vitamin C needs, helping boost immunity, promote collagen production, and support skin health. They’re also a good source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A — essential for vision, immunity, and overall cell function.

The fibre factor: Good for gut and glucose

Another reason mangoes are worth keeping in your fruit bowl? Fibre. The soluble fiber in mangoes not only aids digestion and supports gut health, but also helps regulate blood sugar by slowing the absorption of natural sugars. That means despite their sweetness, mangoes have a low to moderate glycemic index — so they don’t cause wild sugar spikes when eaten in reasonable portions. Plus, studies show that the polyphenols in mangoes — like mangiferin — have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may support heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.