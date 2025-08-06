What is Dukan diet and how can it help?

The Dukan diet is a high-protein, very low-carbohydrate eating plan that promises to help you lose weight. It is a fad diet that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and princess Kate Middleton have tried.

How sustainable is the Dukan diet?

Introduced in 2000 by French doctor and nutritionist Pierre Dukan, the diet has four steps to cut carbohydrates and fat. It helps you boost protein to promote long-term weight loss.

The four phases are as follows:

Attack phase

Cruise phase

Consolidation phase

Stabilisation phase

In the first phases, you're allowed to stick to a 100 food items, but you can eat as much of them as you'd like.

In the cruise phase, you alternate between pure protein days and protein days with no starchy vegetables. How much protein and vegetables you have depends on your weight loss goals.

In the consolidation phase, the goal is to maintain the weight loss while slowly reintroducing some of the foods you cut. You are expected to stay in this phase 10 days for every kg lost.

You can start including either one fruit (except bananas, raisins and cherries) or try 2 slices of bread / toast per day or 40g of non fat dairy. Those are the alternatives you pick from initially.

Phase four aims to keep the weight off long-term with a generally healthy diet that includes one all-protein day each week.

The Dukan diet also includes exercise and activities, such as walking and stair climbing.