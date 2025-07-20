Why is saffron considered nature’s antidepressant, and how to add it to your diet?

Saffron Water- Soak a few strands in warm water overnight and drink it first thing in the morning.

Golden Milk- Add saffron to warm milk along with turmeric, cardamom, and a natural sweetener for a calming bedtime drink.

Saffron Rice or Pulao- A traditional and tasty way to include saffron in meals.

Infused Desserts- Use it in kheer, halwa, or even Western treats like saffron-infused yogurt parfaits.

Smoothies or Herbal Teas- Blend soaked saffron into your smoothies or steep it in your favorite caffeine-free tea.