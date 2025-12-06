Research shows why you shouldn’t skip the morning orange juice

Good news for your breakfast routine: that glass of pure orange juice isn’t just a refreshing sip; it’s a powerful dose of heart-healthy science. New research is finally shedding light on the underlying mechanisms linking regular OJ consumption to improved cardiovascular and overall wellbeing.

Should you skip the morning orange juice?

This comes after a new study found that when adults drank about 500ml of pure pasteurised orange juice daily for 60 days, the drink actually fine-tuned their gene expression in immune cells, meaning biological processes associated with inflammation, blood pressure and metabolism were activated in ways that promote a healthier heart.

This research examined the effect of OJ consumption on the activity of approximately 1,700 genes. Many genes known to be involved in inflammation, such as IL6 and NLRP3, along with those associated with increased blood pressure, like SGK1, exhibited decreased activity. This provides a partial explanation for the previous data suggesting a link between daily OJ consumption and lowered blood pressure among young adults.