Want to read more in 2026? How to fall back in love with books

For many adults, reading for pleasure slowly slips out of daily life. Somewhere between deadlines, digital overload and constant notifications, books are often the first habit to be abandoned. But as 2026 approaches, there is growing interest in returning to reading — not as an obligation, but as a source of calm, curiosity and quiet joy.

Lost the reading habit? Simple ways to turn the page again

Studies consistently point to the benefits of reading, from lowering stress levels to improving empathy and creativity. Yet recent analysis of U.S. government data shows a steady decline in the number of people who read for pleasure during an average day. In 2023, only 16 per cent of adults reported doing so, compared to 28 per cent in 2004. The data includes books, e-books, audiobooks and even magazines, suggesting a broader shift in how people engage with long-form content.

The reasons are varied. Some readers feel burnt out after years of compulsory reading at school. Others struggle to find uninterrupted time, while many admit that scrolling through social media feels easier at the end of a long day. Over time, reading becomes something people feel they should do, rather than want to do.

“It’s difficult for people who are tired and busy to imagine getting back into reading if it’s no longer familiar,” says Jacqueline Rammer, director of Menomonee Falls Public Library in Wisconsin. Her advice is simple: start small, and start with enjoyment.

Choosing the right book is crucial. Dense non-fiction or long, demanding novels can be discouraging for someone returning to reading. Instead, librarians and readers recommend picking something that feels accessible and genuinely appealing. That might mean a fast-paced mystery, a romance, or a novel similar in tone to a favourite film or television series. Many libraries use tools such as NoveList to suggest ‘read-alikes’ based on past preferences.