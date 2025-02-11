The science of fire: How sitting by a fire reduces stress and boosts relaxation

Sitting by a fire has profound physiological and psychological effects, offering both relaxation and a deep sense of comfort. The combination of warmth, flickering light, and gentle crackling sounds creates an environment that affects the body and mind in remarkable ways.

Physiologically, fire provides warmth, which helps regulate body temperature, particularly in cold environments. The heat from a fire causes blood vessels to dilate, improving circulation and promoting relaxation in muscles. This is why sitting near a fire often leads to a feeling of physical ease, as tense muscles loosen and the body's stress responses decrease. Additionally, exposure to firelight, particularly in the evening, can influence the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep regulation.

Unlike the blue light emitted by screens, which can disrupt sleep patterns, the warm, orange glow of firelight mimics the natural hues of sunset, signalling to the brain that it is time to wind down.

Beyond these physical effects, the psychological impact of fire is deeply rooted in human evolution. Fire has long been associated with safety and survival, providing warmth, protection from predators, and a means of cooking food. This evolutionary connection has led to an innate sense of comfort when sitting by a fire.

Studies have shown that watching flames can lower blood pressure and reduce stress, likely due to the rhythmic movement of the flames, which induces a meditative state. The combination of warmth and flickering light engages the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety.