Here’s how to activate your fat-burners

Not all body fat is created equal and most people think of fat as the stubborn belly rolls, love handles, or extra padding on their thighs. One of the most fascinating discoveries in recent years is how a special kind of fat — called brown fat — can actually help you burn more calories and reduce unwanted fat. But before going ahead, let’s look at the different types of fat in your body:

White Fat: The storage fat: It acts as an energy reserve, storing excess calories that the body doesn’t immediately need. White fat is found in the belly, thighs, buttocks, and arms. Too much of it can lead to health problems.

Brown Fat: The fat that burns fat: Unlike white fat, brown fat is your body’s natural heater. It burns calories to generate heat, keeping you warm. Brown fat can help burn white fat and improve your metabolism.

Visceral Fat: Visceral fat is needed in small amounts because it cushions and protects internal organs like the liver, intestines, and pancreas, plus it plays an important role in hormone regulation and immune function. However, excessive visceral fat can increase the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Subcutaneous Fat: The fat under your skin: This is the fat you can pinch under your skin. While too much of it can be unhealthy, moderate amounts provide insulation and cushioning for your body.

Now that we know brown fat is the key to burning more fat, let’s talk about how to activate it. You don’t need extreme diets or fancy supplements. Simple lifestyle changes can help turn on your brown fat and boost metabolism.

Cold exposure: Exposing your body to cold temperatures can activate brown fat because when exposed to cold, the body increases norepinephrine levels, which trigger brown fat cells to burn stored calories for warmth. This process boosts metabolism and promotes fat loss by converting white fat into energy. You can do either of the below things for activating your brown fat:

- Taking cold showers or alternating hot and cold water

- Ice bath particularly after exercises

- Spending time in cooler environments

- Wearing lighter clothing in colder temperatures

Eating the right foods: Certain foods can stimulate brown fat and boost fat burning. 

- Capsaicin in spicy foods helps activate brown fat. 

- Green or black coffee contain phytochemicals, antioxidants and caffeine, which can increase brown fat activity.

- Nuts, seeds and Omega 3 fats help regulate metabolism and support fat-burning processes.

Exercise: Workout or activity not only helps burn calories but also increases the production of irisin, a hormone that helps convert white fat into calorie-burning brown fat. Irisin also improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of obesity and metabolic disorders.

Deep sound sleep: Melatonin, released during deep sleep, enhances brown fat activity, helping the body burn more calories. When well-rested, the body efficiently converts white fat into energy, improving metabolism.

Fasting: A smart fasting be it intermittent or dry fasting triggers the release of norepinephrine, a hormone that activates brown fat, helping convert white fat into energy and boosting overall fat loss.