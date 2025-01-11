Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a clip of her working out while recovering from chikungunya

This recent health issue follows a series of health concerns Samantha has faced. She recently revealed in an interview that she suffered a concussion on the set of her latest project, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She described the incident, saying, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something. Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.”

In 2022, Samantha publicly disclosed her diagnosis of the autoimmune condition myositis. Speaking with a media organisation, she explained that she was compelled to go public due to the release of her female-centric film at the time. She said, “I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn’t ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread.” She also added that she was on high doses of medication to remain stable during promotional activities.