Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a clip of her working out while recovering from chikungunya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been candid about her health struggles, and she recently shared another update with her fans. On Friday evening, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is currently recovering from chikungunya.
The actor posted a short video clip showing her working out in a gym, wearing a purple workout outfit. With her back to the camera, she focused on her exercises. Accompanying the video, Samantha wrote, “Recovering from chikungunya is so fun (unamused face emojis). The joint pains and all.” This light hearted caption acknowledged the challenges of her recovery while maintaining a positive outlook.
This recent health issue follows a series of health concerns Samantha has faced. She recently revealed in an interview that she suffered a concussion on the set of her latest project, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She described the incident, saying, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something. Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.”
In 2022, Samantha publicly disclosed her diagnosis of the autoimmune condition myositis. Speaking with a media organisation, she explained that she was compelled to go public due to the release of her female-centric film at the time. She said, “I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn’t ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread.” She also added that she was on high doses of medication to remain stable during promotional activities.
Samantha’s most recent project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, an action series where she played an agent, premiered on Prime Video on November 7 of last year. The series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise and also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher.