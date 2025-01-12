Sonu Sood shares fitness secrets: Vegetarian diet, no supplements and unwavering discipline

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently debuted as a director with the action film Fateh, has shared insights into his personal fitness routine in a recent interview. The 51-year-old actor emphasised his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, revealing his vegetarian diet, strong stance against supplements, and the importance of consistent exercise.
In an interview, Sonu discussed his dietary habits, stating, “I’m a vegetarian. I don’t drink alcohol, and I’ve never tried non-vegetarian food. I also credit my Punjabi DNA, inherited from my parents. My dad was incredibly strong.” He described a simple yet disciplined approach to food, recalling childhood staples like an entire loaf of bread with butter and regular consumption of milk.
Sonu firmly debunked the notion that achieving fitness requires artificial aids. While he has experimented with protein powder, he expressed strong disapproval of supplements and steroids. He revealed that even when presented with elaborate meals prepared by hotel chefs, he prefers simple, healthy options like salads and egg whites, stating he could happily live on dal and rice. He also mentioned that while he occasionally enjoys makki ki roti, he has completely eliminated chapatis from his diet.
A key element of Sonu's fitness philosophy is unwavering dedication. He proudly shared that he has not missed a single workout since embarking on his fitness journey, emphasising the importance of discipline and consistency. A typical breakfast for the actor reflects his clean eating approach, consisting of an egg-white omelette, avocado, sautéed vegetables, and papaya. This combination provides a balanced intake of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients to fuel his active lifestyle.