Sonu Sood shares fitness secrets: Vegetarian diet, no supplements and unwavering discipline

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently debuted as a director with the action film Fateh, has shared insights into his personal fitness routine in a recent interview. The 51-year-old actor emphasised his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, revealing his vegetarian diet, strong stance against supplements, and the importance of consistent exercise.

In an interview, Sonu discussed his dietary habits, stating, “I’m a vegetarian. I don’t drink alcohol, and I’ve never tried non-vegetarian food. I also credit my Punjabi DNA, inherited from my parents. My dad was incredibly strong.” He described a simple yet disciplined approach to food, recalling childhood staples like an entire loaf of bread with butter and regular consumption of milk.