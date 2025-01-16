Here’s how you winter-proof your skin

Winter is a season that many love, but the drop in temperature can be harsh on your skin. Cold weather reduces the moisture in the air, and the use of indoor heating further exacerbates dryness. Add to that reduced water intake during winter, and your skin is bound to feel parched, flaky and irritated.

But why does skin get dehydrated faster in winter? The cold air outside lacks humidity, while indoor heating sucks out whatever moisture is left. This combination dries out your skin barrier, making it less capable of retaining moisture. Additionally, low temperatures reduce the activity of sebaceous glands, which produce natural oils to keep your skin supple. The result? Dehydrated skin that feels tight, rough and sometimes even itchy or painful. But don’t worry — a few lifestyle changes and natural remedies can help restore your skin’s hydration and health:

Hydration: Drinking water often takes a backseat during winter, but your skin needs hydration just as much as in summer. Aim to drink 2.5-3 litres of water daily to hydrate the body inside out.

Moisturisation: Use a good-quality organic moisturiser immediately after showering while your skin is still damp to lock in the moisture. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or shea butter, which help lock in moisture. For extra hydration, consider overnight masks or serums as well.

Humidify your space: Indoor heating systems dry out the air, leaving your skin vulnerable. Use a humidifier to maintain optimal moisture levels in your home, especially in your bedroom.

Healthy fats and vitamin E: Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts, seeds and fatty fish, in your diet. These help repair the skin barrier. Vitamin-rich foods like almonds and avocados also support skin health.

Prioritise sleep: Your skin repairs itself during a deeper sleep cycle. Ensure you get good quality of uninterrupted rest every night. Use silk pillowcases to reduce friction and apply a thick moisturiser or facial oil before bedtime.

Apart from the above tips, one of the best ways to nourish your skin in winter is through natural remedies or face packs. Chironji seeds, also known as Buchananialanzan, are a winter skincare treasure. Packed with Vitamin B1, B2, calcium, iron and phosphorus, these seeds are slightly acidic, making them effective in reducing bad bacteria on the skin while deeply hydrating and nourishing it. The face pack firms up the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines , fades spots and discolouration, promotes a uniform complexion, deeply moisturises and leaves the skin feeling soft and supple.