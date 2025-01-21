Why cucumbers are the ultimate low-calorie snack backed by science

Cucumbers, long known for their refreshing appeal, have recently become a viral sensation on social media, with millions viewing creative recipes. But how do they stack up nutritionally? According to Dr Matthew Landry, an assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine, cucumbers are a healthy and versatile snack, though not particularly nutrient-dense.

Rich in water content, cucumbers are about 95 per cent water, making them an excellent low-calorie option with just 45 calories per whole cucumber. They are also a good source of vitamin K, which supports blood clotting. A whole cucumber provides 40-55 per cent of an adult's daily vitamin K needs. Other nutrients like vitamins A and C and potassium are present in smaller amounts, with cucumbers contributing just 13-17 per cent of daily potassium needs.