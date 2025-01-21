Why cucumbers are the ultimate low-calorie snack backed by science

Cucumbers, long known for their refreshing appeal, have recently become a viral sensation on social media, with millions viewing creative recipes. But how do they stack up nutritionally? According to Dr Matthew Landry, an assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine, cucumbers are a healthy and versatile snack, though not particularly nutrient-dense.
Rich in water content, cucumbers are about 95 per cent water, making them an excellent low-calorie option with just 45 calories per whole cucumber. They are also a good source of vitamin K, which supports blood clotting. A whole cucumber provides 40-55 per cent of an adult's daily vitamin K needs. Other nutrients like vitamins A and C and potassium are present in smaller amounts, with cucumbers contributing just 13-17 per cent of daily potassium needs.
Landry notes that cucumbers' health benefits lie as much in what they lack as in what they offer. With a low glycemic index and minimal calories, they are suitable for snacking, especially for those with Type 2 diabetes. However, their low fiber content—1.5 grams per cucumber—means they are less filling than other vegetables.
Peeling cucumbers reduces their fibre content further, so Landry suggests keeping the peel on for added nutritional value. While cucumbers pair well with various ingredients, he advises caution with high-calorie dressings and sauces that can negate their health benefits.
Pickles, a popular cucumber variant, add flavour but come with high sodium levels. One large pickle can contain over 1,000 mg of sodium, nearly half the recommended daily limit.
Cucumbers have a rich history, originating in the Himalayas over 2,500 years ago and being cultivated for medicinal and culinary use in ancient China, Rome, and Egypt. Despite their simplicity, cucumbers remain a versatile and satisfying addition to meals, offering a delightful crunch with minimal calories.