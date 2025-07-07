Ramp walk rules that help in maintaining body postures

When you talk of Rampwalk, a vivid visual of Kangna Ranaut or Priyanka Chopra walking across the ramp for the movie Fashion instantly flashes across your eyes. Remember their straight-up gait, no expression and no smile look and the walk with a purpose? Well of course, they practiced the walk and so do most models before they hit the runway. In fact, models are also trained to walk in a certain way to better their postures and expressions on the ramp. But did you know that adopting these postures can actually benefit you in real life too? Here are a few rampwalk etiquettes that make sure your life is physically fit.
Walking straight ahead to wearing supportive shoes while walking on the runway, can actually benefit your physique by helping you maintain the right posture, here’s how.
Keep your back straight!
This OG statement is so true! How often have you heard people around you to keep your back straight? Maintaining an upright spine helps in back support and good development of the spine. Avoid slouching as that can adversely affect the body.
Muscle Clear!
While walking down the runway, models often slightly pull in their abdominal muscles so that a flat belly is visible or formed. This also helps in supporting the lower back and balances the torso region. Also, if you are a pro at this, keep this hack handy for after meal photographs.
Ahead is the way!
Just like you will never see traditional models looking left, right up or down, ideally in real life, you should keep your gaze straight up front. This helps in keeping the head and neck aligned and reduces any strain on the spinal cord.
‘Girls like to swing’
Often while walking one does not realise what to do with the hands which makes them conscious and awkward. Ideally, your arms should be loosely left by the sides and it is okay for it to swing at its own pace. This also helps in keeping your shoulders balanced.
The art of walking
Walk by placing your heel first and then the toe. Also do not lean on one side. Distribute the body weight equally on both feet and walk slowly with measured steps. If required wear supportive shoes with good soles and arch which help in maintaining, balance, posture and supporting the lower back and spine.
