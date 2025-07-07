Ramp walk rules that help in maintaining body postures

Walking straight ahead to wearing supportive shoes while walking on the runway, can actually benefit your physique by helping you maintain the right posture, here’s how.

Keep your back straight!

This OG statement is so true! How often have you heard people around you to keep your back straight? Maintaining an upright spine helps in back support and good development of the spine. Avoid slouching as that can adversely affect the body.

Muscle Clear!

While walking down the runway, models often slightly pull in their abdominal muscles so that a flat belly is visible or formed. This also helps in supporting the lower back and balances the torso region. Also, if you are a pro at this, keep this hack handy for after meal photographs.

Ahead is the way!

Just like you will never see traditional models looking left, right up or down, ideally in real life, you should keep your gaze straight up front. This helps in keeping the head and neck aligned and reduces any strain on the spinal cord.