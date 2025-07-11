The power of fibre: How it transforms your gut, metabolism, and overall health

Soluble fibre is exactly like a sponge that soaks up water and turns into a gel in your stomach. This slows digestion, making you feel full longer, which can help with weight control. It also delays stomach emptying, stabilising blood sugar and boosting insulin sensitivity, which is great news for managing diabetes. Plus, it can lower LDL cholesterol by blocking dietary cholesterol absorption. Found in oat groats, beans, dates, pears, berries, flaxseeds, lentils, apples, oranges, strawberries, and cucumbers, soluble fibre is a lifesaver for diarrhoea too.

Whereas, insoluble fibre is the tough guy, and it doesn’t get dissolved in water like soluble fibre. It adds bulk to your stool and speeds up waste removal, preventing constipation. Think of it as a gentle laxative for your gut! You’ll find it in whole grains, bran, veggies, nuts, seeds, etc.

Resistant starches, as the name suggests, resist digestion in the small intestine and feed your good gut bacteria in the large intestine. They act as prebiotics, and we all know that they are the food for the good bacteria already present in your gut, further improving the good-to-bad bacteria balance, which boosts overall health from your stomach to your brain. Examples include the skin of apples, cooked and cooled potatoes, etc.

While 25–30 grams of fibre per day is ideal for gut health, overdoing it can cause bloating, gas, or cramps. Conditions like haemorrhoids or diverticulitis may worsen with excess fibre; that’s why we have to be careful, particularly with haemorrhoids due to straining and diverticulitis due to irritation of inflamed pouches. Listen to your body and consult a healthcare professional if needed.

As you boost fibre, drink more water to help it move smoothly through your system, flushing out waste effectively. Fibre isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle upgrade! Start small, stay hydrated, and let your gut thank you with every healthy step.

