Four myths about overnight oats you should not believe

Overnight oats have become the darling of wellness trends. They're easy to make and are nourishing as well. But somewhere along the way, we’ve taken a simple, nourishing dish and turned it into something that might not be serving us as well as we think.

Here are four common myths about overnight oats

Myth 1: You should always soak oats in the fridge

Most overnight oat recipes tell you to soak your oats in cold milk or water and refrigerate them overnight. But this may not be the best way to unlock their nutritional benefits.

Traditional wisdom suggests soaking oats at room temperature or slightly warmer. Our ancestors soaked or fermented grains before eating them to enhance digestion and nutrient absorption. Back then, without refrigerators, food naturally fermented at room temperature, which helped neutralise harmful compounds in grains.

Soaking oats in warm water allows natural enzymes and friendly bacteria to reduce phytic acid, a compound that binds minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, making them harder for your body to absorb. Oats are especially high in phytic acid, which is why soaking them correctly is essential.

Myth 2: You don’t need to cook overnight oats

Letting oats soak and eating them raw might seem convenient, but raw oats aren’t ideal for digestion. Cooking oats after soaking, even briefly for 5-10 minutes, can enhance their digestibility and nutritional value.

Cooking helps further break down compounds like lectins, oxalates, and goitrogens, which can interfere with digestion and mineral absorption if consumed in large amounts. These naturally occurring plant chemicals can also aggravate gut issues in sensitive individuals.