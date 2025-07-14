Four myths about overnight oats you should not believe

Overnight oats have become the darling of wellness trends. They're easy to make and are nourishing as well. But somewhere along the way, we’ve taken a simple, nourishing dish and turned it into something that might not be serving us as well as we think.
Myth 1: You should always soak oats in the fridge
Most overnight oat recipes tell you to soak your oats in cold milk or water and refrigerate them overnight. But this may not be the best way to unlock their nutritional benefits.
Traditional wisdom suggests soaking oats at room temperature or slightly warmer. Our ancestors soaked or fermented grains before eating them to enhance digestion and nutrient absorption. Back then, without refrigerators, food naturally fermented at room temperature, which helped neutralise harmful compounds in grains.
Soaking oats in warm water allows natural enzymes and friendly bacteria to reduce phytic acid, a compound that binds minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, making them harder for your body to absorb. Oats are especially high in phytic acid, which is why soaking them correctly is essential.
Letting oats soak and eating them raw might seem convenient, but raw oats aren’t ideal for digestion. Cooking oats after soaking, even briefly for 5-10 minutes, can enhance their digestibility and nutritional value.
Cooking helps further break down compounds like lectins, oxalates, and goitrogens, which can interfere with digestion and mineral absorption if consumed in large amounts. These naturally occurring plant chemicals can also aggravate gut issues in sensitive individuals.
Soaking oats in plain water may soften them, but it doesn’t do enough to neutralise phytic acid. For effective soaking, you need to add an acidic or probiotic-rich medium like whey, kefir, yogurt, buttermilk, lemon juice, or apple cider vinegar. These help kickstart enzymatic activity and promote fermentation, breaking down those stubborn anti-nutrients.
If you’re dairy-free, adding gluten-free grains like buckwheat groats to your soak can also help reduce phytates in oats. Just a tablespoon or two of an acidic medium during soaking can make a big difference.
When it comes to oats, quality matters. Always choose organic oats because conventionally grown oats are often contaminated with glyphosate, a herbicide linked to gut issues, especially when consumed with gluten.
Avoid buying oats from bulk bins, where oils can oxidise and go rancid. Stick to sealed packages to preserve freshness and reduce exposure to harmful free radicals.
Also, oats (and all grains) should ideally be eaten with a healthy fat like grass-fed butter, cream, coconut oil, or full-fat milk. This helps your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins present in oats.
