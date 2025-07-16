Why planning your snacks might be the real productivity hack

When Claire Paré was a classroom teacher, she knew hunger would strike sometime between lunch and the final bell. With a tightly packed schedule, she relied on granola bars, fruit, and protein shakes stashed in her bag to get her through the day.
But when she shifted to a remote role at McGraw Hill, working from her New Hampshire home, her snacking landscape changed. With cheddar bunny crackers and Fruit Roll-Ups within arm’s reach, the line between mindful eating and convenience began to blur. “I have the opportunity to be judicious, but I choose not to most of the time,” she admits.
Mid-afternoon energy dips are common in most workplaces, whether you're juggling meetings or parenting duties. The instinct is often to reach for sugar, caffeine, or a quick carb fix — but dietitians warn these solutions are short-lived.
“It’s going to burn off really fast,” says Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. “You’ll get a quick burst of energy and then another crash. Some people end up chasing that cycle all day long with coffee, candy, and energy drinks.”
Instead of fuelling yourself on quick fixes, experts recommend strategic snacking — combining protein with complex carbohydrates for a steady release of energy.
Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian based in Dallas and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says that pairing carbohydrates with protein creates longer-lasting satiety. “If you just have something like a bagel, that’s going to spike and drop your blood sugar. But add some lean protein, and you’ll stay fuller for longer,” she explains.
Think Greek yoghurt with berries, cottage cheese with fruit, or jerky paired with wholegrain crackers. “The carbs are like kindling to get the fire going, and the protein is the log that keeps it burning,” Czerwony adds.
Craving crunch?
Many people are drawn to snacks for their texture. Instead of chips, try sliced apples with low-sodium peanut butter, carrots or cucumber sticks with hummus or tzatziki, or even a handful of unsalted nuts and roasted chickpeas. These options offer both crunch and nutrition.
If you’re shopping for packaged snacks, take a moment to scan the nutrition label. Watch for added sugars and high sodium content. Even seemingly healthy snacks can hide less-than-ideal ingredients.
Preparation is key
“One of the best things you can do is pack ahead,” says Czerwony. That might mean chopping vegetables on Sunday, portioning out hummus or cottage cheese, or slicing cheese and lean meats in advance.
Tools like small coolers or bento boxes can make it easier—and more appealing—to bring snacks to work. “We eat more of what looks nice,” she adds. “If it’s just tossed in a Ziploc, we’re less likely to go for it.”
Some, like Petra Durnin in Los Angeles, prep smoothies in bulk. As a senior director at a real estate firm, her blend of greens, banana, berries, avocado, nuts, and seeds gives her lasting energy. “I feel less bloated, more focused,” she says. “It’s easier to power through the day.”
Indulge mindfully
Healthy snacking doesn’t mean banning treats altogether. “Let’s not demonise food,” Susie advises. A slice of birthday cake at the office or a few crisps at the end of a long day won’t ruin your health.
The key is balance. “Have the chips if you want the chips,” says Czerwony. “But figure out if it’s an everyday craving or just a treat.”
Gisela Marx, who works late shifts at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago, keeps watermelon and nuts on hand—but also has a stash of Reese’s Pieces. “It’s a comfort knowing it’s there,” she says. “Sometimes, that’s enough.”
Whether you're remote, in an office, or on your feet, smart snack choices can help you stay energised, focused, and satisfied.