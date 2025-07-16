Why planning your snacks might be the real productivity hack

When Claire Paré was a classroom teacher, she knew hunger would strike sometime between lunch and the final bell. With a tightly packed schedule, she relied on granola bars, fruit, and protein shakes stashed in her bag to get her through the day.

Here's how you can plan your snacks

But when she shifted to a remote role at McGraw Hill, working from her New Hampshire home, her snacking landscape changed. With cheddar bunny crackers and Fruit Roll-Ups within arm’s reach, the line between mindful eating and convenience began to blur. “I have the opportunity to be judicious, but I choose not to most of the time,” she admits.

Mid-afternoon energy dips are common in most workplaces, whether you're juggling meetings or parenting duties. The instinct is often to reach for sugar, caffeine, or a quick carb fix — but dietitians warn these solutions are short-lived.

“It’s going to burn off really fast,” says Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. “You’ll get a quick burst of energy and then another crash. Some people end up chasing that cycle all day long with coffee, candy, and energy drinks.”

Instead of fuelling yourself on quick fixes, experts recommend strategic snacking — combining protein with complex carbohydrates for a steady release of energy.

Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian based in Dallas and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says that pairing carbohydrates with protein creates longer-lasting satiety. “If you just have something like a bagel, that’s going to spike and drop your blood sugar. But add some lean protein, and you’ll stay fuller for longer,” she explains.

Think Greek yoghurt with berries, cottage cheese with fruit, or jerky paired with wholegrain crackers. “The carbs are like kindling to get the fire going, and the protein is the log that keeps it burning,” Czerwony adds.