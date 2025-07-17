Cool down smart: gadgets and hacks for extreme heat

On the go: wearable coolers and clever clothes

Outdoors, keeping your cool takes a bit more ingenuity. According to Clare Epstein, a safety expert at Vector Solutions in Florida, cooling scarves and vests that rely on evaporation are particularly effective. “You soak them in water and they slowly release that coolness across the day,” she explains.

There’s also growing interest in phase-change materials (PCMs) used in garments. These contain gel-like inserts that help regulate body temperature. Some vests, like those from Uline, stay below 60°C for several hours, offering steady relief from the heat. AlphaCool’s neck tubes, which don’t get too cold for kids, are a safe bet for younger users.

Wearables don’t stop at vests and scarves. Wristbands, socks, headbands, and brimmed hats with cooling fabrics or built-in fans are also gaining traction. Brands such as Ergodyne, Mission, and Sunday Afternoon offer a broad range of wearable items suited to different needs and climates. USB-rechargeable fans—both handheld and neck-worn—are lightweight and increasingly popular.

For children, plush toys from the Warmies line offer a sweet solution. These soft animals can be chilled in the freezer and brought along on park outings or kept handy during playtime.

Stay hydrated (and stylish)

Some vests go beyond cooling by doubling as hydration packs. Built-in reservoirs allow wearers to sip water or electrolyte solutions while on the move, helping to combat dehydration. Epstein says this not only keeps people cooler but also encourages more frequent hydration breaks.

Smart hacks from seasoned explorers

Lynn and Richard Campbell, co-founders of Canadian travel company 10Adventures, have fine-tuned their summer survival routine through countless hiking and cycling expeditions. “We wake up early and try to be done by mid-morning,” says Lynn. “Or we split the day and rest near water during peak heat.”

Their advice includes wearing light-coloured, breathable clothing and always packing an ultralight umbrella. “It’s a game-changer,” Lynn insists. Frozen water bottles also serve as makeshift cold packs, placed under the arms or on the back of the neck for instant relief.

Hot tip for cool sleep

Annita Katee of Apartment Therapy suggests prepping your sheets by folding and freezing them in a zip bag a few hours before bedtime. “It’s a little trick that turns your bed into a refreshing oasis,” she wrote.

A word of caution

Experts still warn against overcomplicating your strategy. Hydration, shade, short exposure, and awareness of heat exhaustion symptoms remain the most effective ways to stay safe. Cooling gear is helpful, but it should complement—not replace—basic precautions.

As temperatures soar and climate patterns grow unpredictable, cooling gadgets and wearables are likely here to stay. Whether you’re inside, outside, or somewhere in between, a well-thought-out strategy can make all the difference.