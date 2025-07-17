The truth about those elaborate shower trends

What to wash — and what to skip

According to experts, it’s not necessary to soap your entire body every day. “People overuse soap all the time,” says Bunimovich. “You should not be soaping up all of your skin, period.”

Instead, focus on areas prone to odour and moisture — like the armpits, groin and skin folds. The rest of your body can often be adequately cleansed with water alone.

Antibacterial soaps? Not so fast

While antibacterial soaps may seem like a hygienic choice, they can be too harsh for daily use and often dry out the skin. They're better reserved for specific medical conditions like hidradenitis suppurativa — a chronic skin issue that causes painful boils and abscesses. For everyone else, stick with gentle, sensitive-skin formulations.

Exfoliation has its limits

Yes, exfoliating helps slough off dead skin cells — but doing it daily can cause microtears, irritation and flare-ups, especially for those with eczema or acne-prone skin.

Manual exfoliation (think scrubs and loofahs) should be done sparingly. And if your skin feels raw or breaks out in rashes afterward, it’s a sign you’re overdoing it.

For a gentler approach, occasional use of chemical exfoliants like lactic or glycolic acid is an option — but again, not daily. Less is more.

Skip the body double cleanse

The “double cleansing” trend — using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one — may have its place in facial routines, particularly for makeup wearers. But for your body, it’s unnecessary.

“You don’t need to double cleanse your skin,” Bunimovich says. “And you definitely don’t need a full-body version of your facial skincare.”

Moisture comes after the rinse

Once you’re out of the shower and your skin is still slightly damp, that’s the best time to apply a moisturiser or body oil. Oils act as sealants — they help lock in moisture but don’t hydrate the skin themselves. So, don’t skip the water.

“It’s nice to hear routines that involve both cleansing and providing hydration,” says Dr Lisa Akintilo of NYU Langone Health. “Because that step is missing in a lot of people’s skincare routine.”

Think of the environment too

Showers account for nearly 17% of indoor water use in the US, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. With drought conditions increasing, experts recommend shorter showers not just for skin health, but for sustainability.

A quick, lukewarm rinse that gets the job done is enough for most people.

In the end, the best skincare isn’t the one trending online — it’s the one that respects your skin’s needs and the planet’s limits.