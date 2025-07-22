Food guilt: Is calorie-cutting also cutting out the joy in your life? Experts weigh in

Do you usually scroll through a few reels and experience guilt over the noodle bowl you had for dinner last night or the chocolate milkshake you craved after work? Well, you are not alone!

There are a lot of people on the same boat. Food guilt is a growing concern among individuals who spend time on social media. It's where you tend to feel guilty of eating, constantly counting calories thanks to the tidal wave of diet-oriented content online, or just start disassociating with food.

Health-related food content on social media includes content creators who often discuss calorie reduction and marketing gimmicks that suggest what to eat and what not to eat. Falling into the trap of food guilt, are we living our lives a little less?

What exactly is food guilt and how to draw boundaries?

Food guilt isn't a made-up concept. According to a study, aimed to assess how media internalisation and pressure are associated with body mass index (BMI), disordered eating, and body image dissatisfaction in Indian adults and whether there exists gender differences within these variables, had results which indicated that BMI was significantly correlated with internalisation athlete, body shape dissatisfaction, and disordered eating, but not internalisation general or media pressure.

Overweight and obese men and women were found to be significantly more dissatisfied than underweight and normal‑weight men and women; however, the difference was not significant for overweight and obese males and normal‑weight and overweight females.