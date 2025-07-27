Tried-and-true swaps for adaptogens, IV drips and sound baths

Wellness trends these days are starting to feel more like luxury experiences than self-care routines. IV drips with vitamin cocktails, adaptogen powders with exotic names, and INR 2,000 sound baths designed to ‘align your energy’ might be great for Instagram, but not so much for our wallets. The goals behind these trends are better stress response, hydration, recovery, and relaxation which we can still achieve without a steep price tag.
We just need to dig a little into India’s own traditions and some basic physiology. Here are five no-fuss swaps that are budget-friendly but still effective. We have said time and again, that wellness doesn’t have to be performative or pricey. Sometimes the best fixes are already sitting in your kitchen or playlist.
Skip the INR 600 adaptogen latte and sip tulsi tea instead. Adaptogens claim to help your body handle stress better. Instead of imported mushroom powders or ashwagandha capsules that cost a bomb, try a cup of tulsi tea. It’s soothing, widely available, and has centuries of Ayurvedic approval behind it.
IV drips are out. Hydrate the old-fashioned way. Vitamin and hydration drips are trendy among fitness buffs and partygoers alike. But unless you’re in clinical need, they’re unnecessary. A simple mix of water, lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and jaggery or honey can replace lost electrolytes and perk you up after a hot day or a night out.
Can’t do a sound bath? So what, create your own with brown noise. Sound therapy studios charge premium rates for ambient experiences meant to calm your nervous system. Instead, try brown noise (more grounding than white noise) on YouTube or a free app. Pair it with 10 minutes of lying down in silence and your brain will thank you.
Ice bath too much? Try a cold shower burst. Cryotherapy sessions can cost as much as a weekend getaway. But turning the tap cold for the last 30 seconds of your shower offers similar mood-lifting, circulation-boosting benefits.
Swap wellness shots for the pantry heroes. Those tiny wellness shots you see at health cafés are too expensive for what they offer. Amla, lemon, ginger, turmeric, plain curd—these pantry basics have powerful nutritional profiles and won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
