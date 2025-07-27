Tried-and-true swaps for adaptogens, IV drips and sound baths

Wellness trends these days are starting to feel more like luxury experiences than self-care routines. IV drips with vitamin cocktails, adaptogen powders with exotic names, and INR 2,000 sound baths designed to ‘align your energy’ might be great for Instagram, but not so much for our wallets. The goals behind these trends are better stress response, hydration, recovery, and relaxation which we can still achieve without a steep price tag.

We just need to dig a little into India’s own traditions and some basic physiology. Here are five no-fuss swaps that are budget-friendly but still effective. We have said time and again, that wellness doesn’t have to be performative or pricey. Sometimes the best fixes are already sitting in your kitchen or playlist.

Smart swaps for wellness fads that actually work