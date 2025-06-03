How to reduce body heat the Tamil way: Time-tested natural coolers

As the temperatures rise across the subcontinent, the search for natural ways to keep cool becomes even more urgent. While there are plenty of modern solutions out there, some of the best remedies are steeped in tradition. In Tamil households, age-old methods for managing body heat are not just tasty but also deeply connected to holistic living. From the refreshing taste of buttermilk to the earthy scent of vetiver water, these natural coolants have proven their worth over the years.
One of the most cherished traditional coolers in Tamil Nadu is neer mor, or spiced buttermilk. This delightful drink, made with diluted curd, curry leaves, crushed ginger, green chilli, and a sprinkle of salt, does more than just quench your thirst—it’s a natural probiotic that cools your digestive system and keeps you hydrated. People often enjoy it mid-morning or after meals during the hottest days of summer.
Another fantastic coolant is vetiver water. The roots of vetiver (khus) are soaked in a clay pot overnight, and the infused water is sipped throughout the day. This earthy, subtly fragrant drink is recognised in Siddha medicine for its ability to regulate body temperature and help flush out toxins.
Nannari sherbet, made from the roots of the Indian sarsaparilla plant, is another beloved summertime favourite. It’s prepared by mixing the root extract with lime juice and water, making it a great way to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.
Tender coconut water is a popular choice as a natural electrolyte booster, known for its ability to balance the body’s internal heat. It’s especially recommended after spending time in the sun or engaging in physical activity.
Elaneer payasam, a chilled dessert made with tender coconut pulp and milk, is also a soothing, cooling treat that nourishes without overwhelming the system.
All these practices go beyond mere culinary traditions, they celebrate the Tamil way of blending diet with climate, finding ways to stay cool through the gifts of nature.