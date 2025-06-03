How to reduce body heat the Tamil way: Time-tested natural coolers

One of the most cherished traditional coolers in Tamil Nadu is neer mor, or spiced buttermilk. This delightful drink, made with diluted curd, curry leaves, crushed ginger, green chilli, and a sprinkle of salt, does more than just quench your thirst—it’s a natural probiotic that cools your digestive system and keeps you hydrated. People often enjoy it mid-morning or after meals during the hottest days of summer.

Another fantastic coolant is vetiver water. The roots of vetiver (khus) are soaked in a clay pot overnight, and the infused water is sipped throughout the day. This earthy, subtly fragrant drink is recognised in Siddha medicine for its ability to regulate body temperature and help flush out toxins.