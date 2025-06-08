4 natural ways to keep hypertension at bay, backed by science

Here are four habits supported by research that can help lower or prevent hypertension and promote better heart health:

1. Load Up on Potassium-Rich Foods

Eating foods that are high in potassium can help balance out sodium levels in your body, keeping your blood vessels relaxed and easing the pressure on your heart. Think leafy greens, bananas, and lentils, great choices to add to your meals!

2. Get Moving, Cut Down on Sitting

Staying active—just a brisk 30-minute walk each day—can lead to lower blood pressure readings. It boosts blood circulation, reduces stiffness in your arteries, and helps with weight management, which is crucial for controlling hypertension.