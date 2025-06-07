Stay strong this monsoon: Tips to protect your gut and boost immunity

The monsoon’s changing weather can wreak havoc on your gut, and a troubled gut can weaken your immunity, leaving you vulnerable to infections. Monsoon brings high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and dampness, creating a perfect storm for digestive issues. Contaminated water and food—common in monsoon due to flooding—also introduce harmful bacteria like E. coli, leading to upset stomachs or diarrhoea.
During monsoon, the gut faces unique challenges. The damp environment promotes bacterial growth in food, especially if it’s left out too long. Eating street food or improperly stored leftovers can overload your gut with pathogens. Plus, the body’s metabolism slows in humid conditions, as it works harder to regulate temperature, leaving less energy for digestion. This sluggishness can cause food to sit longer in your stomach, leading to discomfort, gas, or even acid reflux. For those already dealing with conditions like IBS or GERD, monsoon can amplify symptoms, making every meal a gamble.
Your gut is your body’s immunity HQ—about 70-80 per cent of your immune system lives there, and when your gut’s out of control, it can’t support the good bacteria that fight off infections. During monsoon, this makes you more prone to colds, flu, or even waterborne infections like typhoid. So, how do you know your gut and immunity are struggling? Look out for these signs:
Bloating and gas: Feeling puffy or gassy after meals, especially heavy or oily foods.
Diarrhoea or constipation: Irregular bowel movements, often linked to contaminated food or water.
Fatigue: A sluggish gut can make you feel tired, as your body struggles to absorb nutrients.
Frequent colds or infections: Getting sick often, especially with respiratory or stomach bugs, signals weakened immunity.
Stomach pain or cramps: Discomfort after eating, sometimes paired with nausea or heartburn.
To keep your gut and immunity strong during monsoon, follow these simple precautions:
Drink safe water: Boil or filter water to avoid waterborne bacteria. Carry a reusable bottle to stay hydrated.
Avoid street food: Tempting as it is, street food is often exposed to humid, germ-friendly conditions. Cook fresh meals at home.
Wash hands and produce: Clean your hands and rinse fruits and veggies to remove contaminants.
Store food properly: Refrigerate leftovers promptly to prevent bacterial growth in humid weather.
Above precautions are necessary to stay away from any infection causing bacteria. In case you are already noticing gut issues, try these monsoon-friendly tips:
Ginger-turmeric tea: Boil fresh ginger and a pinch of turmeric in water for a soothing drink, remove it in a cup, and top it off with 2-3 drops of lemon. Ginger boosts digestive enzymes, while turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties calm an irritated gut.
Eat light, warm soups: Opt for veggie or lentil soups with spices like cumin or coriander. Warm foods are easier to digest than cold, heavy meals, and spices stimulate gut motility.
Probiotics: If you are comfortable, then a small bowl of plain, homemade yogurt daily restores good gut bacteria.
Roasted fennel seeds: Chew a teaspoon of roasted fennel seeds after meals. Fennel’s carminative properties reduce gas and bloating.