Stay strong this monsoon: Tips to protect your gut and boost immunity

During monsoon, the gut faces unique challenges. The damp environment promotes bacterial growth in food, especially if it’s left out too long. Eating street food or improperly stored leftovers can overload your gut with pathogens. Plus, the body’s metabolism slows in humid conditions, as it works harder to regulate temperature, leaving less energy for digestion. This sluggishness can cause food to sit longer in your stomach, leading to discomfort, gas, or even acid reflux. For those already dealing with conditions like IBS or GERD, monsoon can amplify symptoms, making every meal a gamble.

Your gut is your body’s immunity HQ—about 70-80 per cent of your immune system lives there, and when your gut’s out of control, it can’t support the good bacteria that fight off infections. During monsoon, this makes you more prone to colds, flu, or even waterborne infections like typhoid. So, how do you know your gut and immunity are struggling? Look out for these signs: